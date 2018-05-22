Shirley Brewer

Shirley A. Brewer, age 86, of Pierson, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at her residence of Pierson, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the Church of Christ of Anthon, Iowa. Her sons — Tim, Dan and Steve Brewer — will officiate, with Committal Services following in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Shirley Alice Brewer, the daughter of Enan and Carrie (Bolles) Mizer, was born August 26, 1931 in rural Anthon, Iowa. She grew up in the Anthon, Oto, and Correctionville areas.

Shirley graduated from Correctionville High School with the class of 1950. Upon graduating from high school, Shirley moved to Omaha, NE and worked for Mutual of Omaha.

On July 23, 1955, Shirley was united in marriage to Elton Brewer in Correction-ville, Iowa. The couple was blessed with eight children: Melody, Lynn, Paul, Timothy, Sharon, Dan, Amy, and Steve.

The family lived in the Omaha, Battle Creek, Lawton and Sioux City areas before eventually settling in Pierson, Iowa in 1971.

Shirley had a love of flowers and gardening. She enjoyed canning her produce as well as baking. She would knit, crochet, read and listen to music in her spare time.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Pierson and a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Anthon.

Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and loved her large family dearly. She will always be remembered as a generous woman who shared with others, welcomed all into her home, and as a woman of prayer.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Melody (Alan) Morse of La Monte, MO; Lynn (Gary) Patterson of Pierson, IA, Timothy (Julie) Brewer of Monett, MO; Sharon (John) Goetz of Correctionville, IA; Dan (Deb) Brewer of Noblesville, IN; Amy (Travis) Burk of Greshan, OR; and Steve (Tiffon) Brewer of Pierson, IA; her daughter-in-law, Terri Brewer of Greshan, OR; 26 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Enan and Carrie Mizer; her husband, Elton Brewer; her son, Paul Brewer; her brother, Van Mizer; and her sisters, Mary (Charles) Duncan and Violet Mizer.