Virginia Williams

Virginia (Roberson) Williams, 89, a former long-time resident of Washta, Iowa, passed away, Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Bellevue, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Washta United Methodist Church in Washta, Iowa with Rev. Barb Dinelli officiating, and burial will be in Sunset View Cemetery in Washta, Iowa.

Virginia was born in Quimby, Iowa September 16, 1928, the daughter of Thorval and Bessie (Rutter) Roberson.

Virginia was a graduate of Grand Meadow High School and Ellis Beauty School in Sioux City, Iowa. Virginia married Calvin G. Williams on November 14, 1948 in Marcus, Iowa. To this union four children were born.

They spent their married years in Washta, Iowa. Her husband, Calvin, passed away on October 16, 1994.

Virginia was a long-time member of the Washta United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. Virginia enjoyed antiquing and reading, and was a volunteer at many Washta functions over the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter-in-law, Cathie (Mitchell) Williams; her parents; her sisters, Elsie (Sadler) and Betty (Dahlberg); and her brothers, Richard and Louis Roberson.

She is survived by four children: Douglas (Carol) of Bellevue, NE; Debra (Peter) Anderson of Dover, NH; Dennis of Cherokee, IA; and Dana of Ames, IA; three grandchildren: Robert (Lynne) Williams of Bellevue, NE; Jennifer (James) Grabowski of Bellevue, NE; and Chris (Becky) Anderson of Dover, NH; 10 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold Roberson of Cherokee, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.