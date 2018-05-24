CORRECTED Anthon Kids’ Day Schedule By Editor | May 24, 2018 | 0 The ad and the story for Anthon’s Kid’s Day celebration in this week’s Record had an incorrect schedule. We apologize for the error and for any confusion this caused. Below is an updated ad with the CORRECT schedule. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts K-P Students at Northwest Iowa Industrial Technology Exposition May 22, 2018 | No Comments » Local Obituaries Online May 22, 2018 | No Comments »