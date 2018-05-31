Irma Neville

Irma A. Neville, age 86, of Moville, passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Eagan, Minnesota.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Moville with the Rev. Janet Rieckhoff-Faris officiating. Burial was at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Irma A. Neville was born January 7, 1932 in Henry, South Dakota to Emil and Ethel Enevoldsen.

She was a long-time resident of Moville, Iowa, where she taught elementary school for 26 years.

Irma was united in marriage to Byron Neville on March 30, 1956. To this union three children were born: Vivian, Nancy and Craig.

She was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church and was involved with the Women’s Ministries there.

Irma and Byron enjoyed many years of square dancing and camping. She also helped at the Moville Senior Center.

Irma spent the past six years in Eagan, Minnesota.

Irma is survived by her children: Vivian Neville of Eagan, Minnesota; Nancy (Dave) Gingrich of Potsdam, New York; and Craig (Kathie Jean) Neville of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; eight grandchildren: Tim, Mike, Dalton, Ana Lucia and Cristian Neville and Erin, Hannah and Nathan Gingrich; and her great-grandchildren: Noah, Carson, Henry and Sawyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Byron, in January of 2006; her sister, Ava; and her brothers, Wilfred and Arnold.