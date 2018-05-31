Rita Herbold

Rita L. Herbold, 90, from Correctionville, passed away on Monday, May 21, 2018 at Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with Pastor Tami Groth of Salem Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery in Pierson, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Rita was born May 26, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska, the daughter of Andrew and Theresa (Neilsen) Porkorski.

She grew up in Omaha, graduating from high school and attending college to become a registered nurse. She worked as a registered nurse until her retirement.

On September 27, 1996 she married Albert (Al) Herbold. Rita was a member of Salem Lutheran Church of rural Correctionville, Iowa.

Rita enjoyed spending the winter months in Arizona until her health would not allow her to do that.

Rita is survived by her close friends.