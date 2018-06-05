Pierson Memorial Day Pictures

Below are four photos from Pierson’s Memorial Day services, including the annual scholarship winners.
2018 Pierson scholarship recipients. Pictured left to right are Rachel Stewart, Darin Carlson, Catelyn Hoppe & Kaylee Campbell. Not pictured: Tyler Hill.
The unique World War I monument was once again the backdrop for the annual Pierson Memorial Day services.
The Pierson American Legion Memorial Day Color Guard
The flag dedicated in memory of “Lorny” Nissen is added to the Pierson Boulevard of Flags. The flag was carried by his son Larry and Chris Weinrich.