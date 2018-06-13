Alta Zollman

Alta Mae Zollman, 81, of Cherokee, Iowa, and formerly of rural Quimby, Iowa, passed away Wednesday morning, June 6, 2018 at her home in Cherokee.

Memorial services were held on Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m. at the Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Loren Carlson officiated. Burial was in the Quimby Cemetery.

There were military rites held at the cemetery by L.A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W.

Alta was born April 20, 1937 in Sac County, Iowa to Frank & Francis (Carmichael) Penniman. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1955.

Alta served her country in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman 1st Class from 1956 until 1962. She was married to Melvin Zollman on June 3, 1967 at Elk Point, South Dakota.

She attended Western Iowa Tech in Cherokee receiving her LPN Degree. She later attended Iowa Central Community College, obtaining her RN Degree in 1990.

She had worked at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute for 30 years, retiring in February of 2000.

Following retirement, she went back to work for 6 years at Hope Harbor in the Buena Vista County Hospital in Storm Lake.

She had been a resident of Cherokee since January of 2018. Prior to this, she was a longtime resident of the Quimby area.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, driving their team of Belgian horses in parades, spending time with her family, and gardening (all five acres of it). She was an excellent seamstress, making many dresses for her daughters special events.

She had a soft heart for all kinds of animals, taking in the strays (raccoons, squirrels, baby kittens, baby owls, you name it) when they were in need of help.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Mary Pautsch and Rebecca Wessendorf; a brother, Frank Penniman; a great-grandson, Dylan Schleef; nephews Jimmy and Johnny Wessendorf, Jesse Penniman, Michael Lee Penniman Jr.; and her beloved dog Chico.

She is survived by her husband Melvin of Cherokee, Iowa; six children: Vicki Cooper of Las Vegas, Nevada; Bill Zollman (Darlene Stieneke) of Washta, Iowa; Amy (Brad) Amick of Cherokee, Iowa; Scott (Sheila) Zollman of Le Mars, Iowa; Sue (Charlie) Todd of Washta, Iowa; and Debbie (Brett) Schillinger of Correctionville, Iowa; grandchildren: Tara (Wade) Volkert, Megan (Matt) Heubrock, Miles Zollman, Jamie (Kassie) Klaschen, Coy Zollman (Mckenzie Mandernach), Earnie Harden, Lee Harden (Kimmy Misko), Starla (Robert) Inman, Leah Forbes, Lakel (Aaron) Padilla, Laken Zollman, Regan Zollman, Nathan Zollman, Molly Todd, Dustin Todd, Britney Todd (Mark Schleef), Paige Korver, and Alex Korver; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Gracie, Keegan, Kadyn, Kayleigh, Brooke, Colton, Brynleigh, Skylar, Bradley, Jozzlin, Braella, Ozzton, James, Haley, Dazsha, Makala, Marley, Landon, Kimber, and Dakota; her siblings: Robert (Brigetta) Penniman, Annie (Larry) Ladwig, Mike (Susie) Penniman and Fred (Merlene) Penniman; and a brother-in-law, Russ Pautsch; also many nieces and nephews and her favorite chihuahuas, Dexter and Duster.