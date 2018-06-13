Dr. Robert “Marty” Kiernan

Robert Martin Kiernan, M.D., 70, of Castle Rock, Colorado, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on June 6, 2018.

The Funeral Service was Monday, June 11, 2018 at Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Denver. A private interment took place the following day.

He was born on June 4, 1948 in Le Mars, Iowa to his parents, Robert Max Kiernan and Sylva Dykstra Kiernan.

Marty was a distinguished physician and teacher and touched the lives of countless individuals over the years through his work.

He practiced medicine and served at hospitals in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado.

He had a deep love for the arts, piano, and especially his beloved family.

Marty was raised in Moville while his father worked at First Trust and Savings Bank.

Marty started school in Moville, until the family returned to their family home in Alton.

He graduated from the University of South Dakota Medical School.

He is survived by his mother, Sylva Dykstra Kiernan; his wife, Susan Chicoine Kiernan; daughters Mollie (Bart) Pfeifer and Jill (Chris) McCurdy; grandchildren Max McCurdy, Kai McCurdy, Brynn Pfeifer, and Cal Pfeifer; brothers Tom Kiernan and John Kiernan, and many other loving family members, colleagues and friends.