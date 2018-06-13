John Mahoney

John M. Mahoney, 69, of rural Pierson, Iowa passed away Monday afternoon, June 4, 2018 at Unity Point St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa following a several month battle with cancer.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Bob Blair officiated.

Burial was in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in rural Marcus, Iowa. There were military rites at the cemetery by L. A. Wescott Post #2253 of the V.F.W.

John was born November 20, 1948 at Cherokee, Iowa to Wayne and Bernice (Woodall) Mahoney. He attended Cherokee schools and graduated from Washington High School in 1967.

He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1968. He was stationed in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the rest of his military career.

He met his wife, Carol Ann Jones of Conway, South Carolina. They were married on October 17, 1970 in Conway.

They made their home in Myrtle Beach until his discharge in 1972. They moved to Cherokee, Iowa and lived in town until 1982.

John worked at Love Tire Shop and Brown Chevrolet as the service manager.

In 1982, John and his family moved to the country and started farming. He started Mahoney Auto and Detailing at Pierson, Iowa in June of 1997. He retired on July 1, 2017 when his son Matt took over the business.

John had been affiliated with the Mt. Pleasant Presbyterian Church. He was a long-time member of the Pierson Fire Department, serving for 20 years. He was a firefighter and ambulance driver.

His hobbies included working and working, restoring old cars, fishing and racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Bernice Mahoney.

He is survived by his wife Carol of 47 years; three children; Marla (Jeremy) Ulstad of Elko, Minnesota; Lynn (Russ) Wichers of Sioux Center, Iowa; and Matt (Becky) Mahoney of Marcus, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Zach & Ava Ulstad, Meghan (Cody) Bucher, Michael Wichers, Jordan (Sheniah) Wichers, and Emma & Joe Mahoney; four great grandchildren: Kylaar, Donovan, Patrick Bucher and Stella Wichers; one brother, Gary (Sherry) Mahoney of Universal City, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sandra Jones of Conway, South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Joe Causey of Conway, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.