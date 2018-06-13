Susan Teel

Susan K. Teel, 71, of Hornick, Iowa died Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at the Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, Iowa with Kathy Jo Mitchell officiating. A private family burial followed in the Willow Township Cemetery in rural Holly Springs, Iowa.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.

Susan Kristine was born November 22, 1946 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Irene (Severson) Lyle. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School.

Susan owned and operated “Irene’s Boutique” in Sioux City. She also managed the Peppermill in Sioux City for several years.

She had a knack for decorating homes and relished getting ready for the holiday seasons. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Susan loved to laugh and enjoy life.

Susan was a member of the Red Dress Society.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Teel of Hornick, Iowa; her daughter, Kris (Jon) Larsen of Waukee, Iowa; her grandchildren: Isabella, Olivia, Ava, and Luke Larsen, all of Waukee, Iowa; her sister, Sharran Ferleman of Mason City, Iowa; her sisters-in-law, Peg (John) Beem of Villisca, Iowa and Deb (Gary) Olson of Villisca, Iowa; her brother-in-law, Cliff (Lori) Teel of Hornick, Iowa; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene (Severson) Lyle; her sister, Linda (Keith) Comer; her brother-in-law, David Ferle-man; and her mother & father-in-law, Dale and Janice Teel.