Barbara Larsen

Barbara J. Larsen, 88 of Hornick, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at a local care facility.

Graveside Services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at West Fork Township Cemetery, with Toby Tyler officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Barbara was born May 29, 1930 in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Ida (Aldridge) Gross.

She graduated from East High School and married Alfred Larsen August 21, 1952.

Barbara is survived by her husband Alfred “Swede” Larsen of Hornick, Iowa; two sons, Jeff (Connie) Larsen and Kevin Larsen, both of Sioux City, Iowa; one brother, Joe (Maria) Gross, Jr. of Florida; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.