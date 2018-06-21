Lloyd Johnson

Lloyd Earnest Johnson, 86, of North Sioux City, formerly of Bronson, Iowa, died Thursday, June 14, 2018 at his residence.

Services were held at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 18 at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Private burial was Tuesday, June 19 in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lloyd was born in Bronson, on April 13, 1932, the son of Ernest and Wilma (Fenton) Johnson. He attended and graduated from Bronson schools.

He was united in marriage with Nancy Lyons on July 31, 1953 in Moville, Iowa.

Lloyd lived and farmed in the Bronson area for many years, retiring in 1997 and moved to North Sioux City.

He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

He loved the water, watching birds, squirrels, and ducks. He was a handyman, and he loved to visit with everyone he saw.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Nancy; his four sons, Doug and his wife, Linda of Bronson; David and his wife, Shirley of Bronson; Paul and his partner, Jim Geaghan of Omaha; and Tim Williams of Sioux City; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tom Williams; and a sister, Carolyn.