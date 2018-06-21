Patricia Duncan

Patricia A. Duncan, 69, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Visitation time for caring and sharing was held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Private burial took place at the Kingsley Cemetery in Kingsley, Iowa.

Patricia Ann was born December 19, 1948, the daughter of Dale and Jewel (Taylor) Hall in Battle Creek, Iowa. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1964.

She enjoyed taking care of the neighborhood children throughout the years.

Pat was a lover of animals, especially birds and horses. Pat will be missed by many friends and family members.

Pat is survived by her children: daughter Stacey (Kevin) Bruscher of Le Mars; sons Mike (Kelly) Badgerow and Tim (Marriel) Badgerow of Kingsley; Jeff Duncan of Dakota City, NE; sisters, Linda Hall of Dakota City, NE; Barb Torticill of Jackson, NE and a brother, James Hall of North Pole, AK; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeding her in Heaven were her parents; a brother, Robert Hall; and a grandson, Kyle Badgerow.