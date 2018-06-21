Paul Downing

Paul D. Downing, age 70, of Oto, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sioux City, Iowa.

No Funeral Service will be held at this time. The Armstrong — Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Paul Daniel Downing was born January 14, 1948, in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Paul and Betty (Hirst) Downing.

The family moved to California where Paul attended school and graduated from high school.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served a 4 year term.

On March 9, 1970, Paul was united in marriage to Margaret Boyce in Sioux City, Iowa. The couple made their home in Oto, Iowa. They were blessed with three children: Bryan, David, and Crystal.

Paul was self-employed as a woodworker and upholsterer. He enjoyed visiting with others, and he loved his children and grandchildren dearly.

He could be found woodworking, tinkering, antiquing or attending auctions in his spare time.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Crystal (Jeremy Kretz) Downing of Lincoln, NE; his son, David (Tammy) Downing of Danbury, IA; six grandchildren: Alisha, Amanda, Katie, Abby, Tabitha, and David; and a great-grandson, Raiden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Downing; his wife, Margaret Downing; his son, Bryan Downing; his sister, Salley (Darrel) Downing; and his brother-in-law, John Hirst.