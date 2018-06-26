Phyllis Brauninger

Phyllis E. Brauninger, age 85, of Correctionville, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at her residence of Correctionville.

Phyllis E. Brauninger was born on July 22, 1932 in rural Castana, Iowa to Otho and Ida (Ankerstjerne) Hull. She attended rural country school and graduated in 1949.

Phyllis attended Wayne College to get her two-year teaching certificate.

Later in life, she continued her education at Morningside College.

Phyllis married Robert Brauninger on July 6, 1954 in Munich, Germany, which began their 64 years together on their farm in Correctionville.

Phyllis taught school at Ute and Correctionville then worked at the Lighthouse Gospel Mission in South Sioux City. Later she returned to teaching in Danbury.

She had various jobs throughout her life. She was a writer for the Sioux Valley News and worked in the office at the church and at the toy store in the Southern Hills Mall.

Her most cherished job of all was raising their children, Rick and Heidi.

Phyllis was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School, Bible School and belonged to Ladies Aid.

Phyllis loved gardening and she took great pride in her roses and raspberries.

She enjoyed reading, card club and fishing in Canada and Florida and was a member of a motorcycle club. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with her family.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Robert; a son, Rick, of Cherokee, IA; a daughter, Heidi Pry of Cushing, IA; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Kelsi Pry of Galva, IA and Ely Woten of Cushing, IA; a sister, Donna Pohlman of Oregon; and a brother, Leo (Mary) Hull of Wisconsin.

She is also survived by her dear friend, Tavis Silfes, and a host of nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jean McCall; and an infant brother, Donald Hull.