John Sands

John W. Sands, age 92, of Moville, Iowa, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018, at the Pioneer Valley Living and Rehabilitation of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 2, 2018 at the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Rev. David Schoop will officiate, with Committal Services following in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, 2018 at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

John William Sands, the son of John H. and Hannah (Baier) Sand, was born on October 27, 1925, in Anthon, Iowa. He grew on a farm near Anthon and attended country school.

He began farming the upper homestead of his family’s farm and then eventually purchased his own farm.

John also worked for Woodbury County in Moville, Iowa, driving a maintainer until his retirement.

On July 19, 1950, John was united in marriage to Darlene Goettsch in Sioux City, Iowa.

The couple was blessed with four children: Carol, Jeffrey, Wayne, and David.

The family made their home on the farm in rural Moville.

John will be remembered for being a hard worker who enjoyed farming and tending to his livestock.

Over his many years of farming, he transitioned from doing work with a team of horses to modern day tractors and equipment.

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 67 years, Darlene Sands of Moville, IA; his children: Carol O’Connor of Denison, IA; Wayne (Joyce) Sands of Moville, IA; and David (fiancée Debra) Sands of Hudson, WI; a daughter-in-law, Contaniza Sands of Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents, John H. and Hannah Sand; a son, Jeffrey Sands; a son-in-law, Tom O’Connor; seven brothers: Albert, Walter, Rudolph, Fred, Louis, John “Oscar” and one in infancy; and three sisters: Annie, Mary, and Frieda.