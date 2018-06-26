Magician Larry Dunbar at Kingsley Library By Editor | June 26, 2018 | 0 Magician Larry Dunbar from Fort Dodge recently visited the Kingsley Library to put on a show for the kids. These are some photos from Larry’s visit. See more photos on page 7 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts K-P Team Photos from Bobier Studio June 25, 2018 | No Comments » New Savvy Senior Columns for July June 25, 2018 | No Comments »