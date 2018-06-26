Stanley “Stan” Nilles

Stanley “Stan” N. Nilles, 81, passed away, Sunday, June 24, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center, Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 28, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Kingsley, Iowa. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, with a military graveside conducted by American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley, Iowa.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary being said at 5:00 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus. The family will be present during the visitation and there will be a Wake Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. all at the Rohde Funeral Home.