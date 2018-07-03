Bethene “Beth” Petersen

Bethene “Beth” C. Petersen, age 89, of Moville, passed away on Monday, July 02, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church of Moville with the Rev. Janet Rieckhoff – Faris officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 06, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.