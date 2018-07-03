Donald “Don” Bremer, 84, of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at his home in Sioux City surrounded by his family.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Reverend Darrin Vick will officiate. Burial followed the luncheon at the church at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, Iowa.

Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Donald Albert Bremer was born in June of 1934 on the family farm northeast of Moville, Iowa, the son of Edmund and Cora (Riser) Bremer.

He attended country school and graduated from Moville High School in 1951. Following high school, he helped his family on the farm.

He was drafted into the United States Army on January 23, 1957. He was honorably discharged on October 24, 1957.

Following his service, he returned to Moville to farm. Don also began raising turkeys near Moville. After retiring from farming, Don moved to Sioux City and established Sioux City Tarp in 1974. He’s been an innovator in the tarp business for over 40 years.

He was united in marriage to Susan Mossberg on May 8, 1975.

Don’s passion for farming returned to him in 2010 when his family purchased his grandmother’s homestead near Moville. They began farming again and feeding cattle. Don enjoyed watching the market and buying and selling cattle.

Through the years, Don enjoyed going for coffee, playing cards with his friends and family, and fishing. But most of all, he loved the time spent with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Sue of Sioux City; a daughter: Kathy (Ras) Vanderloo of Sioux City and their children: Tyler (Kate) Vanderloo and their son, Nash, Ashley (Matt) Pugh and their daughter, Palmer; a daughter: Kristy (Steve) Kleene of Sioux City and their children: Tyler (Calla) Kleene and their children, Porter and Cooper, Alex (Tessa) Kleene and their daughter, Tinley, and Jamie Kleene (Austin Stubbs) and their daughter, Adalynn; a son: Bill (Heather) Bremer of Sioux City and their children: Annika, Jillian, and Lydia; a sister in law: Lila Bremer of Moville, IA; two brothers in law: Steve (Vonnie) Mossberg of Sioux Falls, SD, and Calvin Hansen of Sioux City, IA; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Cora Bremer; and two brothers: Jack (Darlene) Bremer and Gene Bremer.

Memorials can be made in Don’s name to Hospice of Siouxland and/or the Buffett Cancer Center.