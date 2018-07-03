Pamela “Pam” Newberg

Pamela “Pam” Jean Newberg, 57, of Colorado Springs, was received into heaven on June 26, 2018 after an 18-month long battle with cancer.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 30 at The Theatre at New Life Church (11025 Voyager Parkway in Colorado Springs). Arrangements are under the direction of The Springs Funeral Services-North, in Colorado Springs. Condolences may be sent online to www.tsfs.co.

Pam was born on March 2, 1961 to Clarence Scott and Margaret Moir in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Pam was a devoted follower of Christ, an amazing wife, mother, and grandma, and a friend to many.

She was a home school mom, and she was the founder and leader of High Country Home Educators for 20 years.

Pam was also a leader and facilitator of His Healing Journey ministry for women. She loved the outdoors, hiking, and gardening.

Pam was a longtime resident of Colorado Springs and was a member of New Life Church.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Brian; three sons: Zach (Ashley) Newberg, and Josiah (Katie) Newberg, both of Colorado Springs, and Caleb Newberg of New Zealand; a daughter, Tami (Peter) Wahba of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Aribelle Newberg, Clarette Newberg, Kinsley Wahba, and Zane Wahba; two brothers, Chuck (Kathleen) Scott of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Rick (Lori) Scott of Littleton, Colorado; and two sisters, Patti (Dave) Christiansen of Moville, Iowa and Carol (Dave) Hall of Lincoln, Nebraska.