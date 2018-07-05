Correctionville Mr. and Miss Freedom Days Contest By Editor | July 5, 2018 | 0 Here are some photos from Correctionville’s Mr. and Miss Freedom Days contest. Winners of the contest were Paisyn Pyle and Tristan Pansegrau (pictured). Read more about the contest on page 8 of this week’s Record. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Photos from Cushing’s Old-Fashioned Wednesday Night July 5, 2018 | No Comments » Bronson 4th of July Photos July 5, 2018 | No Comments »