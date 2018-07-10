Gary Heath

Gary R. Heath, age 74, of Correctionville, passed away on Thursday, July 05, 2018 at Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the Grace United Methodist Church of Correctionville with Lay Leader Clif Cockburn officiating. Burial will be at the Correctionville Cemetery of Correctionville.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville.

Gary R. Heath was born February 7, 1944 in Cushing, Iowa to Robert and Opal (Schmidt) Heath. He was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church (Midway) in Battle Creek, Iowa and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Correctionville, Iowa.

Gary was raised in rural Correctionville until 1950 when the family moved into town. He attended Correctionville High School where he received several athletic awards for basketball, baseball, football and golf.

Upon his graduation in 1962, Gary worked for his uncle Kenneth at a local standard gas station in Correctionville. He worked for Wilson Foods, now Tyson, in Cherokee for 44 years until his retirement in May 2009 after a stroke.

Gary was united in marriage to Tammy Andersen on March 1, 1964. To this union three children were born: Bobbi Jo, Julie and Ricky. The couple divorced in 1987.

He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs, New York Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Gary also became an Iowa State fan when his grandson attended school there. He loved watching his grandchildren’s activities. He enjoyed going to the casino to play joker poker and also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing horseshoes.

In his younger years Gary won several local snooker and 8 ball pool tournaments. He liked playing card games such as euchre, cribbage and bridge.

Gary’s smile was contagious and his sense of humor, quick wit and laugh made everyone’s day brighter. He was a kind and generous man, and the best dad and grandpa ever. He will be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Opal Heath; his maternal and paternal grandparents; niece, Sheila Vaughn; nephew, Shawn McCrea; and several aunts and uncles.

Gary is survived by his daughters, Bobbi Jo (Jamie) DeWitt of Washta, IA, Julie (Troy) Hummel of Cherokee, IA; son Ricky (Zaida) Heath of Winter Garden, FL; grandchildren, Derek and Danika DeWitt, Jakob and Emily Hummel, Megan Hummel, Kaely Hummel, Jackson, Hunter and Holly Heath; sister Carol (Allen) Sobieski of Correctionville, IA; brother, Mike (Bonnie) Heath of Correctionville, IA; and may great nieces, nephews and cousins.