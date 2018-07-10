Verlyn Schmidt

Verlyn Wayne Schmidt, 89, of Moville, died July 6, 2018 at a Sioux City hospital.

Services will be held Friday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moville, with the Rev. Barb Spalding officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 12 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service following.

Burial will be at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville, with Military Honors provided by the United States Army. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service.

Verlyn was born December 2, 1928, in rural Anthon, Iowa, the son of Peter and Irene (Jacoway) Schmidt. He was raised in rural Anthon and Moville.

He attended country school at Anthon and county school rural Moville, and graduated from Moville High School in 1947.

He worked for Huntings Grocery until leaving for the service. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, being stationed in Korea.

He married Aline Lavonne Ragan on June 5, 1954, They made their home on his farm in rural Moville and raised two kids.

After losing Lavonne, he married Phyllis Hons on June 23, 1977. He farmed for 50 years and then retired.

Over the years, he was employed at Moville Feed and Grain Elevator, Western Iowa Telephone and was an inspector for government grain bins and measured crop ground for ASCS.

He was a member of Wink-Sparks American Legion #303 in Moville for 59 years. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #532 in Moville, past member of Abu Beckr Shrine and past member of Scottish Rites in Sioux City.

His son-in-law Randy and grandson Andy are also members of the same Masonic Lodge and Abu Beckr Shrine, which makes 3 generations. His grandson Casey is also going to become a member this fall. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, and he enjoyed farming and golfing.

Survivors include a daughter and her husband Sherry and Randy Beaver; a daughter-in-law Peggy (Jeff) Nelson; 9 grandchildren: Andy Beaver (Jamie) and their children Casey and Brand of Moville; Shannon (Adam) Nelson and their children Brodie and Gracie of Hornick; Katie Beaver of Moville; Renae (Damien) Ferguson and their children Braeden and Briley of Lincoln, MO; Sara (Chris) Keleher and their children Jerrika, Evelyn, Gaige and Benen of Cottonwood, MN; Josh and his children Casey and Wyatt of Cody, WY; Tyler Schmidt and Kasyn of Salix; Nick Schmidt of Cody, WY; and Kylee Schmidt of Cody, WY; plus a great friend who was like a brother to him, Glen (Joann) Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two wives; a son, Ricky; and a step-son, Mark Hons.