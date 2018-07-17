James Chartier

James A. Chartier, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at a local care facility after a brief illness.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rev. Daniel Rupp officiated.

Jim was born on Jan. 17, 1941 in Sioux City, the son of Fred and Maxine (Nickle) Chartier.

Jim grew up in Sioux City and attended Immaculate Conception Grade School before graduating from Heelan High School in 1959. There he met Marg, the love of his life.

He attended a Tool & Die Trade School in Chicago, Illinois, before returning to Sioux City and joining the family business, Sterling Springs.

Jim owned and operated the business with his brothers and brother-in-law for many years before his retirement. He then drove a school bus for 15 years.

On July 2, 1960, Jim married Marguerite Thompson in Sioux City.

Jim was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and had served on the board of the Midwest Community Credit Union. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.

Jim was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader for many years. He had been a member of the Barber Shop Chorus, the Barber Shop Quartet and the Sioux City Boat Club.

He enjoyed camping and boating and was a ham radio operator.

Survivors include his wife, Marg of Sioux City; his children: Peggy Arians (Elmer) of Overland Park, Kansas; Jim Chartier (Mary) of Houston, Texas; Tom Chartier (Kelly) of Cold Springs, Minnesota; Mary Sawatzke (Kim) of Crofton, Nebraska; and Annie Chartier of Sioux City; his sisters and brothers, Bonnie Dammann (Dale) of Sioux City; Nancy Eddy of Round Rock, Texas; Jana Irgang of Temple, Texas; Steve Chartier (Lisa) of Sioux City; Stan Chartier (Jeanine) of Lawton, Iowa; and Barbara Albers of Lincoln, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren Ian, Katia, Colin, Angie, Jessica, Erin, Jimmy, Hannah, Jonas, Brette, Ryan, Meagan, Ben and April; and 11 great-grandchildren: Baileigh, Rex, Kody, Kamden, Izzy, Rylen, Asher, Matheus, Maria Fernanda, Marcelo, and Izadora, and two on the way; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.