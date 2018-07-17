Levern Montange

Levern P. Montange, 98, of Kingsley, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 at Unity Point Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, with Msgr. Stoll officiating. Burial was at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery with military rites being conducted by the U.S. Army & American Legion Nash Post 140 of Kingsley, Iowa.

Levern Paul Montange was born May 20, 1920, Neptune, Iowa, the son of Matthew L. & Alma B. (Stebner) Montange.

Levern grew up on the farm attending country school. On June 3, 1942 he entered the U.S. Army, where he served until his honorable discharge on September 27, 1945.

Levern returned to the farm in the Kingsley area, where he farmed with Lester and Gordie Montange.

On November 9, 1991, he was united in marriage to Patricia M. McGuire. After their marriage, Levern and Pat continued to live on the farm.

Levern was a member of St. Joseph Catholic, located in Neptune, Iowa, until its closing. He then became a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Kingsley, Iowa.

Levern was proud to farm, serve his country, and be a good husband and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” of Kingsley, step-son, Courtney Berg, and fiancé (Jen) of Laurel, NE; grandchildren Keersten, Kylie & Kienna Berg, step-son, Jason (Heather) Berg, of Osmond, NE; grandchildren Jordan, Jared & Jack Berg; a sister, Mary Nyberg of Arizona; several special nieces and nephews; and the children of Gordon & Nan Montange.

Levern was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers: Clay, Freeman, Ted, Melvin, Cliff and Stan; two sisters, Betty and Viola; a cousin, Lester and his wife, Maudie and their son, Gordon.