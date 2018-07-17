Lloyd Anderson Pippett, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018, in Houston, Texas.

Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 14 at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

Mr. Pippett was born on August 10, 1924 in Moville, Iowa, the son of Carl Pippett and Agnes Anderson Pippett. He was a graduate of Sioux City East High School, Morningside College and Iowa State University.

Mr. Pippett was a veteran of World War II, serving in Germany with the 13th Armored Division.

Lloyd Pippett was a school teacher at Fort Dodge (Iowa) High School and Sioux City East High School. In 1961, he became a full-time employee with the 174th Tactical Fighter Wing. Lt. Col. Pippett served in the Vietnam War in 1968.

He is survived by his sister, Lucille Hakala of Olympia, Washington; three sons and wives: Craig and Karen Pippett, Denny and Pam Pippett, and Clarence and Gwen Pippett; a stepson, Tom Damske; seven grandsons; one granddaughter; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Violet Melheim, and wife, Ruby Damske.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Morningside Lutheran Church endowment fund.