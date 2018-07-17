Nancy Wiese

Nancy L. Wiese, age 75, of Moville, passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the Holly Springs Bible Fellowship of Hornick. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Thomas officiating.

A luncheon at the church will be held after the funeral service and burial at the Holstein Cemetery of Holstein to follow the luncheon.

If you plan to attend the service, please feel free to bring a quilt made by Nancy so that it may be displayed for others to see.

The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.

Nancy Lea Wiese was born on July 11, 1942 to George and Ruth (Sanford) Swanson in Greely, Colorado. She was raised the youngest of four children on the family farm in Briggsdale, Colorado.

She attended school in Briggsdale until high school and then attended school in Fort Morgan, Colorado, graduating in 1960. Upon graduation she attended nursing school in Denver, earning her Registered Nursing degree on August 16, 1963.

While working at a hospital in Denver, she met patient Sheldon Naab, and the two were married February 14, 1964. To this union two sons were born — Dwayne Michael on May 31, 1967 and Todd Douglas on March 20, 1971.

She married the love of her life, LaDon “Don” Wiese, on June 5, 1987 in Charter Oak, IA. She lived in the Schleswig area from 1987 until her move to Moville in 2004.

Nancy was employed as an occupational health nurse at Farmland from January of 1984 until her retirement in August of 2004.

After retirement, Nancy made quilting her full time job. She spent much of her free time preparing for an upcoming craft fair or special order T-shirt quilts.

In addition to her love of quilting, Nancy enjoyed traveling and going out to eat with family and playing cards.

She loved playing cards and always played to win, no matter the age of player. She truly cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Don Wiese of Moville, IA; her sons, Dwayne and wife Deb Naab and Todd and wife Linda Naab; her step-son, Jeffrey and wife Lisa Wiese; nine grandchildren: Jenni, Michael, Marissa, Taylor, Danielle, Grace, Meredith, Kyle and Natalie; four great-grandchildren: Trey, Tate, Jett and Quinn; one sister, Dorothy Mattive; three sisters-in-law: Eleanor Swanson, Vicki Wiese and Joylyn Rippke; one brother-in-law, Neil Rippke; and a special family friend, Mary Ellen Jahn.

She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Korey Naab; a step-son, Nathan Wiese; brothers Wayne Swanson and Norman Swanson; brothers-in-law Wayne Mattive and Luane Wiese; and a sister-in-law, Dottie Swanson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Holly Springs Bible Fellowship, 2699 280th St., Hornick, IA 51026.