Ronald “Ronnie” Riser

Ronald “Ronnie” Ray Riser, 76, of North Sioux City, South Dakota, formerly of Moville, passed away July 1, 2018 at a Sioux City hospital following a brief illness.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Arlington Township Cemetery in Moville with Chaplain Mark Westrich of Unity Point Health officiating.

Military rites were performed by the United States Army under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Home in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

A service is also being held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Prairie Lakes Apartments (741 Streeter Drive in North Sioux City).

Ronnie was born October 18, 1941 to George and Irene (Waddell) Riser. He was raised on a farm south of Moville near Highway 20.

He attended Moville Community School from kindergarten through his graduation from Moville High School in 1960.

Ronnie enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard on November 1, 1963. He was a member of the 2nd battalion (Mechanized) 133rd Infantry, and he was deployed to Vietnam from 1968-1969. He was honorably discharged October 31, 1969.

Ronnie was a whiz with numbers, remembering the selling and buying price of his machinery to the penny.

He enjoyed caring for his small herd of cattle and his favorite long horn ”Big Boy.” He did custom haying in South Dakota and Iowa, and he greatly enjoyed attending and selling hay at hay auctions.

Ronnie was well-known for his generosity and his shy, gentle manner.

At the time of his death, Ronnie was a resident at Prairie Lakes Apartments in North Sioux City, South Dakota, where he is sorely missed. Whenever Ron was near the entrance, he acted as the unofficial greeter to the residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his special friend, L. Maxine Lindgren Lukken.