Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 10, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 10, 2018 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.

Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the July 10, 2018 agenda with the addition of reviewing a real estate contract with Plymouth County and Virgil Newberg, Jr. under old business, with the chairman to sign. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the June 26, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims paid on 6/27/18 and 7/3/18 and payroll dated on 6/29/18. Motion Carried.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo introduced Kyle Peterson as the new Plymouth Co. Deputy Sheriff who began July 1, 2018.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, for approval of Dog House Pork Addition in Section 11 of Marion Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s Quarterly Report from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit with Long Lines in Section 11 of Plymouth Township over the Floyd River. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Right of Way contract for LC-160805 on Impala Ave. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit with the Iowa DOT in conjunction with Westel Systems in Remsen Township, Henry Township, Union Township, Marion Township & Fredonia Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the hire of Tyler Ellison as the new Equipment Operator to begin by the end of July. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:01 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-27-2018

Bentson Pest Control contract 100.00

Bob Barker Co. jail supplies 258.75

Bomgaars supplies 395.81

Budden Plumbing, Heating sensor 37.17

CWD kitchen supplies 989.12

Dean Foods kitchen supplies 158.36

Don Groves Repair squad equipment 3599.40

Fareway kitchen supplies 181.83

Hummer’s Mowing lawn spray 922.44

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 130.85

Jensen Motors 2018 Dodge pickup 5,295.00

Colleen King menu review 170.00

Northern Lights Foodservice kitchen supplies 595.93

Noteboom Implement 2018 JD Gator 12,500.00

Northwest REC power 196.85

Shield Technology Corp software budget program 2800.00

Streicher’s gun/supplies 898.99

SupplyWorks supplies 614.62

The Schneider Corporation GIS mapping contract 3200.00

Total Motors repairs 1834.19

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE postage 2200.00

Union County Electric tower 68.00

VISA Sheriff’s misc. expenses 1252.17

Wal-Mart supplies 483.81

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-3-2018

A & M Laundry floor mats 58.00

City of Akron SUNDRY 72.21

Baseline Equipment SUPPLIES 190.92

Paul Betsworth insurance reimbursement 66.28

Bomgaars SUNDRY 17.96

Keri Borchers insurance reimbursement 500.00

Elizabeth Carroll insurance reimbursement 19.20

Culligan Water RO water system 206.35

Eakes Inc SUNDRY 507.22

Stacey Feldman reimbursement 79.99

Frontier phone 68.62

Graves Construction construction projects 195,225.09

Jamie Hauser mileage 181.49

IMWCA work comp. premium 10,186.00

Indoff SUPPLIES 253.69

Jayme Huber well closings 500.00

Jensen Motors 2018 Dodge 1500 truck 19,159.00

Keltek Inc. equipment 18.55

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 474.38

Tom Kingsbury well closing 500.00

City of Kingsley SUNDRY 27.50

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 840.00

L. A. Carlson Contracting construction project 94,734.86

Heidi Landsness insurance reimbursement 460.00

City of Le Mars water & assistance 200.29

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 173.52

Matheson-Linweld WELDING SUPPLIES 28.50

Mid Country Machinery PARTS 133.15

MidAmerican Energy utilities & assistance 577.22

David Moller GROUNDS 300.00

Murphy, Collins, Bixenman Newberg land payment 262,034.00

Sharon Nieman mileage 231.78

O’Keefe Elevator elevator maintenance 566.29

O.C. Sanitation rent 100.00

One Office Solutions office supplies 14.49

Ply. Co. Secondary Road engineering services 8,153.87

Ply. Co. Sheriff transports 60.00

Premier Comm SUNDRY 93.86

Presto-X Co. pest control 55.00

City of Remsen SUNDRY 118.54

Schlotfeldt Engineering OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 547.25

Brandon Schmidt rent assistance 250.00

Ronald Shuff insurance reimbursement 32.54

Curt Sitzmann insurance reimbursement 42.50

Southern Sioux Co. RWS LG-150 project 17,634.07

Standard Ready Mix Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 1505.00

The Record Board minutes 123.75

The Schneider Corporation GIS mapping contract 700.00

Heidi Tritz insurance reimbursement 398.40

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 345.00

Deb Van Otterloo insurance reimbursement 45.16

Mike Van Otterloo insurance reimbursement 49.30

Van’s Sanitation SUNDRY 51.75

Verizon Wireless cell phone services 383.15

Wagner Auto Supply PARTS 110.29

Ziegler Inc PARTS 3001.50

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 26, 2018