Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 10, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
July 10, 2018 Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.

Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the July 10, 2018 agenda with the addition of reviewing a real estate contract with Plymouth County and Virgil Newberg, Jr. under old business, with the chairman to sign.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the June 26, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims paid on 6/27/18 and 7/3/18 and payroll dated on 6/29/18.  Motion Carried.

Sheriff Mike VanOtterloo introduced Kyle Peterson as the new Plymouth Co. Deputy Sheriff who began July 1, 2018.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, for approval of Dog House Pork Addition in Section 11 of Marion Township.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Plymouth County Recorder’s Quarterly Report from April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a permit with Long Lines in Section 11 of Plymouth Township over the Floyd River.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve Right of Way contract for LC-160805 on Impala Ave.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit with the Iowa DOT in conjunction with Westel Systems in Remsen Township, Henry Township, Union Township, Marion Township & Fredonia Township. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the hire of Tyler Ellison as the new Equipment Operator to begin by the end of July.  Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:01 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 6-27-2018
Bentson Pest Control  contract    100.00
Bob Barker Co.  jail supplies    258.75
Bomgaars  supplies    395.81
Budden Plumbing, Heating  sensor    37.17
CWD  kitchen supplies    989.12
Dean Foods  kitchen supplies    158.36
Don Groves Repair  squad equipment    3599.40
Fareway  kitchen supplies    181.83
Hummer’s Mowing  lawn spray    922.44
Jack’s Uniforms  uniform    130.85
Jensen Motors  2018 Dodge pickup    5,295.00
Colleen King  menu review    170.00
Northern Lights Foodservice  kitchen supplies    595.93
Noteboom Implement  2018 JD Gator    12,500.00
Northwest REC  power    196.85
Shield Technology Corp  software budget program    2800.00
Streicher’s  gun/supplies    898.99
SupplyWorks  supplies    614.62
The Schneider Corporation  GIS mapping contract    3200.00
Total Motors  repairs    1834.19
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  postage    2200.00
Union County Electric  tower    68.00
VISA  Sheriff’s misc. expenses    1252.17
Wal-Mart  supplies    483.81

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 7-3-2018
A & M Laundry  floor mats    58.00
City of Akron  SUNDRY    72.21
Baseline Equipment  SUPPLIES    190.92
Paul Betsworth  insurance reimbursement    66.28
Bomgaars  SUNDRY    17.96
Keri Borchers  insurance reimbursement    500.00
Elizabeth Carroll  insurance reimbursement    19.20
Culligan Water  RO water system    206.35
Eakes Inc  SUNDRY    507.22
Stacey Feldman  reimbursement    79.99
Frontier  phone    68.62
Graves Construction  construction projects    195,225.09
Jamie Hauser  mileage    181.49
IMWCA  work comp. premium    10,186.00
Indoff  SUPPLIES    253.69
Jayme Huber  well closings    500.00
Jensen Motors  2018 Dodge 1500 truck    19,159.00
Keltek Inc.  equipment    18.55
Kimball-Midwest Co.  PARTS    474.38
Tom Kingsbury  well closing    500.00
City of Kingsley  SUNDRY    27.50
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    840.00
L. A. Carlson Contracting  construction project    94,734.86
Heidi Landsness  insurance reimbursement    460.00
City of Le Mars  water & assistance    200.29
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    173.52
Matheson-Linweld  WELDING SUPPLIES    28.50
Mid Country Machinery  PARTS    133.15
MidAmerican Energy  utilities & assistance    577.22
David Moller  GROUNDS    300.00
Murphy, Collins, Bixenman  Newberg land payment  262,034.00
Sharon Nieman  mileage    231.78
O’Keefe Elevator  elevator maintenance    566.29
O.C. Sanitation  rent    100.00
One Office Solutions  office supplies    14.49
Ply. Co. Secondary Road  engineering services    8,153.87
Ply. Co. Sheriff  transports    60.00
Premier Comm  SUNDRY    93.86
Presto-X Co.  pest control    55.00
City of Remsen SUNDRY    118.54
Schlotfeldt Engineering  OUTSIDE ENGINEERING    547.25
Brandon Schmidt  rent assistance    250.00
Ronald Shuff  insurance reimbursement    32.54
Curt Sitzmann  insurance reimbursement    42.50
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  LG-150 project    17,634.07
Standard Ready Mix Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    1505.00
The Record  Board minutes    123.75
The Schneider Corporation  GIS mapping contract    700.00
Heidi Tritz  insurance reimbursement    398.40
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  POSTAGE    345.00
Deb Van Otterloo  insurance reimbursement    45.16
Mike Van Otterloo  insurance reimbursement    49.30
Van’s Sanitation  SUNDRY    51.75
Verizon Wireless  cell phone services    383.15
Wagner Auto Supply  PARTS    110.29
Ziegler Inc  PARTS    3001.50

