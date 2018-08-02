Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 17, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 17, 2018 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present except Craig Anderson. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the July 17, 2018 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the July 10, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims paid on 7/17/18 and payroll dated on 7/3/18. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a letter of support for SRTS & SIMPCO to the USDOT. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a 30 day extension to file Sitzmann’s Mink Creek Addition by Resolution. Loutsch – aye; Horton – aye; Kass – aye; Meis – aye. Motion Carried.

Adam DeRocher was present to review Abrasive Acres #2 Addition in Section 26 of America Township. The addition will be presented again on July 24, 2018 for approval with the change of including an ingress/egress easement to Lot 1 on the plat.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 a.m.

Plymouth County — Claims paid on 7-17-2018

Agnes Thelen veteran transports 1707.49

AgriVision Equipment Group supplies 81.73

Akron Ambulance Service FY 18-19 allocation 11,460.00

Akron Hometowner publications 242.82

Akron Lumber LUMBER 79.98

Alpha Wireless maintenance agreement 4314.99

Anthony Plumbing parts and labor 831.05

Bauerly Trotzig & Bauerly title opinion 700.00

Cristi G. Bauerly transcript 23.00

Nick Beeck fuel 28.55

Cole Beitelspacher cell phone allowance 60.00

Bob Barker Co jail supplies 197.48

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 60.00

Bomgaars uniforms 722.31

Branum Oil Co. vehicle service 43.00

Keith Brown Right of Way 314.00

City of Brunsville SUNDRY 52.20

Buena Vista EMA fair

supplies 100.00

Larry Bunch Stihl repairs 83.68

Carroll Construction Supply

PARTS 107.19

Casey’s General fuel 1577.71

Central Valley Ag Cooperative chemicals 124.70

Century Business Products MACHINES & FIXTURES 355.34

Century Link phone 37.71

Council on Sexual Assault FY 18-19 allocation 18,500.00

Crittenton Center Juvenile shelter care 1539.45

Culligan Water water 131.77

Cummins Central Power generator maintenance 1040.46

The Dailey Stop fuel 48.45

Dave & Chris Sonnichsen rent assistance 200.00

Victoria DeVos program

supplies 120.98

Digital Plus phone 98.92

Dirks Hardware Hank drill

bit 14.99

Diana Dowhower custodial supplies 14.93

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 668.50

Floyd Valley Healthcare nursing contract/inmate

medical 1670.31

Woodward Youth Corporation Juvenile shelter 1399.50

Frericks Repair TIRES &

TUBES 3427.34

Frontier phone services 1643.70

Le Mars Truck Stop fuel 80.84

GCC Alliance Concrete PIPE CULVERTS 770.00

GCR TIRES & TUBES 303.00

Jolynn Goodchild office supplies 34.11

Govconnection jail monitors 184.33

Graham Tire tires 532.08

Graves Construction construction project 85,950.47

Gus Pech Mfg. supplies for remodel 39.10

Jamie Hauser mileage 188.57

HGM Associates BRIDGES 2458.76

Highland Materials pea rock 61.36

City of Hinton SUNDRY 121.08

Hinton Ambulance FY 18-19 allocation 5450.00

Brent Hobson GROUNDS 425.00

Hungry Canyons Alliance FY 18-19 allocation 3750.00

HyVee jail school 32.86

I + S Group architect fee 2575.00

Iowa Co. Attorney Case Mgmt. prolaw & ICACMP maint fee 8220.00

Iowa D.O.T. printers supply 84.24

Iowa DOT SIGNS 260.00

Iowa One Call locate charge 1.80

Iowa Secretary of State notary renewal & IVOTERS maint. 3255.43

ISAC registration 210.00

Jim Jones supplies 179.32

J-W Tank Line fuel 1786.75

City of Kingsley FY 18-19 allocation 9800.00

Trish Kunkel cleaning services 1710.00

L & L Builders courthouse renovation 118,878.25

L. A. Carlson Contracting construction project 12,908.95

Lampert Lumber supplies 4.29

City of Le Mars water 611.25

Le Mars Ambulance Service FY 18-19 allocation 56,730.00

Le Mars Chamber of Commerce membership fee 400.00

Le Mars Daily Sentinel publications 1141.52

L.G. Everist Inc. GRANULAR 317.30

Loess Hills Alliance FY 18-19 funding 2000.00

Marriott Des Moines lodging 244.16

Nicholas McKee reimbursement 7.80

Menards supplies 304.91

Merrill Rescue Ambulance FY 18-19 allocation 2000.00

Mid-Sioux Opportunity FY 18-19 allocation 11,500.00

MidAmerican Energy annex gas 7707.23

Midwest Honda mower parts 102.49

Mike’s Inc. fuel 3567.22

Mullally Properties rent assistance 200.00

Sharon Nieman cell phone, mileage 97.06

Northwest Iowa Development ‘18 member dues 20,995.00

O.C. Sanitation portable toilet/garbage 430.00

Office Systems maintenance agreement 601.86

Shawn Olson code locks 1626.12

One Office Solutions supplies 706.27

Oyens Fire Rescue/Ambulance FY 18-19 allocation 2000.00

Peterson Contractors construction project 22,939.53

Pizza Ranch peace officers meeting 155.43

Plymouth County Drug Court FY 18-19 allocation 1000.00

Plymouth County Fair Board FY 18-19 allocation 28,000.00

Ply. Co. Historical Museum FY 18-19 allocation 15,000.00

Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency assessment/hauling 26,926.02

Ply. Co. Treasurer flex benefit reimb 5149.12

Premier Communications phone service 1767.70

Quality Lawn Care mowing 140.00

Darin Raymond meeting expenses 324.31

Northwest REC park 1643.55

Remsen Ambulance Service FY 18-19 allocation 8560.00

Remsen Bell Enterprise publications 149.66

Rolling Oil Co. oil 3016.42

Sapp Bros. fuel 16,532.02

Le Mont Schmid pioneer cemetery mowing 240.00

Schorg’s Amoco fuel 1240.35

Jesse Schroeder rent assistance 155.00

Simpco FY 18-19 membership fee 19,864.75

Siouxland Reg Transit System FY 18-19 allocation 32,137.00

Sooland Bobcat Rental parts 11.01

Southern Sioux Co. RWS Hillview water 178.80

Star Energy propane contract 1890.00

State Medical Examiners autopsy fee 1705.50

Luke Steeg SUNDRY 70.00

Matt Struve lodging 366.24

Subway wellness event 330.63

The Education Station jail supplies 2.25

The Messenger subscription 117.70

Thomson West Group CLEAR access 1417.87

Thrifty White Pharmacy inmate meds 153.41

Total Sales & Service vehicle logo install 208.69

Treasurer – State of Iowa cabin taxes 144.00

Heidi Tritz conference 80.00

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE stamps 50.00

Brett Udell Trucking GRANULAR 65,536.02

U.S. Cellular cell phone service 188.65

USIC Locating locate service 213.87

U.S.P.C.A Region 21 K-9 certification 100.00

Mike Van Otterloo clothing allowance 350.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 345.75

Vanguard Appraisals software maint archive 3150.00

Verizon Wireless cell phone service 667.95

Duane Walhof cell phone allowance 49.30

WesTel Systems Remsen trunk line 530.95

Wigman Co. fountain faucet parts 176.80

Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisor medical exam 200.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 30.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center Juvenile shelter 316.00

Ziegler Inc. PARTS 5513.45

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 2, 2018