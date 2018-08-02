Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — July 17, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors
July 17, 2018 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 17, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.  All members were present except Craig Anderson.  All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated.  Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the July 17, 2018 agenda.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the minutes of the July 10, 2018 meeting.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve the claims paid on 7/17/18 and payroll dated on 7/3/18.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve a letter of support for SRTS & SIMPCO to the USDOT.  Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve a 30 day extension to file Sitzmann’s Mink Creek Addition by Resolution. Loutsch – aye; Horton – aye; Kass – aye; Meis – aye.  Motion Carried.

Adam DeRocher was present to review Abrasive Acres #2 Addition in Section 26 of America Township.  The addition will be presented again on July 24, 2018 for approval with the change of including an ingress/egress easement to Lot 1 on the plat.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 10:50 a.m.

Plymouth County — Claims paid on 7-17-2018
Agnes Thelen  veteran transports    1707.49
AgriVision Equipment Group  supplies    81.73
Akron Ambulance Service  FY 18-19 allocation    11,460.00
Akron Hometowner  publications    242.82
Akron Lumber  LUMBER    79.98
Alpha Wireless  maintenance agreement    4314.99
Anthony Plumbing  parts and labor    831.05
Bauerly Trotzig & Bauerly  title opinion    700.00
Cristi G. Bauerly  transcript    23.00
Nick Beeck  fuel    28.55
Cole Beitelspacher  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bob Barker Co  jail supplies    197.48
Lonnie Bohlke  cell phone allowance    60.00
Bomgaars  uniforms    722.31
Branum Oil Co.  vehicle service    43.00
Keith Brown  Right of Way    314.00
City of Brunsville  SUNDRY    52.20
Buena Vista EMA  fair
supplies    100.00
Larry Bunch  Stihl repairs    83.68
Carroll Construction Supply
PARTS    107.19
Casey’s General  fuel    1577.71
Central Valley Ag Cooperative  chemicals    124.70
Century Business Products  MACHINES & FIXTURES    355.34
Century Link  phone    37.71
Council on Sexual Assault  FY 18-19 allocation    18,500.00
Crittenton Center  Juvenile shelter care    1539.45
Culligan Water  water    131.77
Cummins Central Power  generator maintenance    1040.46
The Dailey Stop  fuel    48.45
Dave & Chris Sonnichsen  rent assistance    200.00
Victoria DeVos  program
supplies    120.98
Digital Plus  phone    98.92
Dirks Hardware Hank  drill
bit    14.99
Diana Dowhower  custodial supplies    14.93
Farmers Coop-Craig  fuel    668.50
Floyd Valley Healthcare  nursing contract/inmate
medical    1670.31
Woodward Youth Corporation  Juvenile shelter    1399.50
Frericks Repair  TIRES &
TUBES    3427.34
Frontier  phone services    1643.70
Le Mars Truck Stop  fuel    80.84
GCC Alliance Concrete  PIPE CULVERTS    770.00
GCR  TIRES & TUBES    303.00
Jolynn Goodchild  office supplies    34.11
Govconnection  jail monitors    184.33
Graham Tire  tires    532.08
Graves Construction  construction project    85,950.47
Gus Pech Mfg.  supplies for remodel    39.10
Jamie Hauser  mileage    188.57
HGM Associates  BRIDGES    2458.76
Highland Materials  pea rock    61.36
City of Hinton  SUNDRY    121.08
Hinton Ambulance  FY 18-19 allocation    5450.00
Brent Hobson GROUNDS    425.00
Hungry Canyons Alliance  FY 18-19 allocation    3750.00
HyVee  jail school    32.86
I + S Group architect fee    2575.00
Iowa Co. Attorney Case Mgmt.  prolaw & ICACMP maint fee    8220.00
Iowa D.O.T. printers supply    84.24
Iowa DOT  SIGNS    260.00
Iowa One Call locate charge    1.80
Iowa Secretary of State  notary renewal & IVOTERS maint.    3255.43
ISAC  registration    210.00
Jim Jones  supplies    179.32
J-W Tank Line  fuel    1786.75
City of Kingsley  FY 18-19 allocation    9800.00
Trish Kunkel  cleaning services    1710.00
L & L Builders  courthouse renovation    118,878.25
L. A. Carlson Contracting  construction project    12,908.95
Lampert Lumber  supplies    4.29
City of Le Mars  water    611.25
Le Mars Ambulance Service  FY 18-19 allocation    56,730.00
Le Mars Chamber of Commerce  membership fee    400.00
Le Mars Daily Sentinel  publications    1141.52
L.G. Everist Inc.  GRANULAR    317.30
Loess Hills Alliance  FY 18-19 funding    2000.00
Marriott Des Moines  lodging    244.16
Nicholas McKee  reimbursement    7.80
Menards  supplies    304.91
Merrill Rescue Ambulance  FY 18-19 allocation    2000.00
Mid-Sioux Opportunity  FY 18-19 allocation    11,500.00
MidAmerican Energy  annex gas    7707.23
Midwest Honda  mower parts    102.49
Mike’s Inc.  fuel    3567.22
Mullally Properties  rent assistance    200.00
Sharon Nieman  cell phone, mileage    97.06
Northwest Iowa Development  ‘18 member dues    20,995.00
O.C. Sanitation  portable toilet/garbage    430.00
Office Systems  maintenance agreement    601.86
Shawn Olson code locks    1626.12
One Office Solutions  supplies    706.27
Oyens Fire Rescue/Ambulance  FY 18-19 allocation    2000.00
Peterson Contractors  construction project    22,939.53
Pizza Ranch  peace officers meeting    155.43
Plymouth County Drug Court  FY 18-19 allocation    1000.00
Plymouth County Fair Board  FY 18-19 allocation    28,000.00
Ply. Co. Historical Museum  FY 18-19 allocation    15,000.00
Ply. Co. Solid Waste Agency  assessment/hauling    26,926.02
Ply. Co. Treasurer  flex benefit reimb    5149.12
Premier Communications  phone service    1767.70
Quality Lawn Care  mowing    140.00
Darin Raymond  meeting expenses    324.31
Northwest REC  park    1643.55
Remsen Ambulance Service  FY 18-19 allocation    8560.00
Remsen Bell Enterprise  publications    149.66
Rolling Oil Co.  oil    3016.42
Sapp Bros.  fuel    16,532.02
Le Mont Schmid  pioneer cemetery mowing    240.00
Schorg’s Amoco  fuel    1240.35
Jesse Schroeder  rent assistance    155.00
Simpco  FY 18-19 membership fee    19,864.75
Siouxland Reg Transit System  FY 18-19 allocation    32,137.00
Sooland Bobcat Rental  parts    11.01
Southern Sioux Co. RWS  Hillview water    178.80
Star Energy  propane contract    1890.00
State Medical Examiners  autopsy fee    1705.50
Luke Steeg  SUNDRY    70.00
Matt Struve  lodging    366.24
Subway  wellness event    330.63
The Education Station  jail supplies    2.25
The Messenger  subscription    117.70
Thomson West Group  CLEAR access    1417.87
Thrifty White Pharmacy  inmate meds    153.41
Total Sales & Service  vehicle logo install    208.69
Treasurer – State of Iowa  cabin taxes    144.00
Heidi Tritz  conference    80.00
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE  stamps    50.00
Brett Udell Trucking  GRANULAR    65,536.02
U.S. Cellular  cell phone service    188.65
USIC Locating  locate service    213.87
U.S.P.C.A  Region 21  K-9 certification    100.00
Mike Van Otterloo  clothing allowance    350.00
Van’s Sanitation  garbage pickup    345.75
Vanguard Appraisals  software maint archive    3150.00
Verizon Wireless  cell phone service    667.95
Duane Walhof  cell phone allowance    49.30
WesTel Systems  Remsen trunk line    530.95
Wigman Co.  fountain faucet parts    176.80
Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisor medical exam    200.00
Woodbury Co. Sheriff  service    30.00
Northwest Iowa YES Center  Juvenile shelter    316.00
Ziegler Inc.  PARTS    5513.45

Stacey Feldman,
Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record
Thursday, August 2, 2018

