Moville City Council Minutes/Revenues/Claims — July 18, 2018

Moville City Council
July 18, 2018

Mayor James Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 p.m.  Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Paul Malm, and  Nate Bauer are present.  Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert.  Ayes, motion carries.  The council reviewed the minutes from last meeting; Malm motioned to approve them; Ofert seconded.  Ayes, motion carries.  The council reviewed the claims list and Bauer motioned to approve it, seconded by Conolly.  The council reviewed the May Treasurer’s report.  Conolly motioned to approve it, seconded by Schmidt.  Ayes, all motions approved and accepted.

Mayor Fisher presented information regarding the fence permit from Kelly Case for 39 N. 3rd Street.  Conolly motioned to approve this fence, seconded by Ofert.  Ayes, motion carries. Council also reviewed the fence permit from Moville Family Dentistry at 214 Main.  Bauer motioned to approve this permit, seconded by Conolly.  Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Pat Smith, Chief Jereme Muller, Kent Baker, Jeff Crick, Chris Howrey, Jason Bush, Scott Gernhart, and Amanda Goodenow.  No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Muller presented a Police Department update for the month of June.  The new PD vehicle has been picked up and is having the new equipment installed now.

Pat Smith gave a Public Works update.  Amanda Goodenow with I&S Group gave final update on the new lift station project.  It is complete and we have received final request for payment.  Goodenow presented from Grundman-Hicks:  Change order #2 for $1156.58, Change order #3 for -$1200, Pay request #7 for $17,058.75 and Final Pay request for $32,938.58, and “Notice of Acceptability of Work”.  Bauer motioned to approve these payments, Conolly seconded.  Ayes, motion carries.

Jeff Crick and Chris Howrey from Woodbury Central School discussed the details of the Memorandum of Understanding being drawn up between the City and School regarding proposed Meredith Lane that will run through near where their buses currently park and fuel.  They want to ensure that the needs of the bus parking area and drivers are met including fuel tank location, lighting, gravel and grading after the City installs Meredith Lane.  Thompson will work out these details in the MOI that is presented to the school for approval.

Engineer Scott Gernhart updated the council regarding the Meredith Lane project.  He is currently working with the owners of the trailer court at S. 5th Street to secure easement for storm sewer and sewer in the area.

The council discussed 212 S. Pearl Street.  Jason Bush has requested a hearing with the Inspector in response to the Official Notice he received regarding the property.  At this hearing, the Inspector will review and give his determination if the property is or is not a nuisance violation.  Hearing is scheduled for Saturday July 21st at 6pm at Bush’s request.  Bush let the council know that he is having an auction at the property Saturday July 21st at noon to sell items from within the house.

Inspector Christensen was not present to give updates on the June 15th deadlines for nuisances at 211 Jones, 308 N. 2nd, and 523 Main.  The City has been addressing many other nuisances and mowing violations in town by sending letters and/or going to mow properties.  Council did not discuss or take action on zoning changes.

Council discussed the safety in front of 16 S. 1st Street – Motorville.  Children riding their bikes or walking in this area veer near or into traffic along Highway 140 due to business parking in the right-of-way and lack of sidewalk.  Property owners told the council last year that they had plans to install a sidewalk in 2017. Attorney Thompson sent a letter requiring the installation of a sidewalk by July 28 or the City will install one and assess the cost to the property owner.

Attorney Thompson introduced proposed Chapter 58 of City Code addressing abandoned/vacant buildings.  He asked council to review and give suggestions on any changes.  If passed, this ordinance could require owners of abandoned or vacant buildings to register the property with the City, pay a Registration fee, and have an annual property inspection.  Will review and add to future agenda.

Mayor Fisher updated the council regarding the MidAmerican property at South Third and Frontage.  The possibility of future development and value was discussed.  Conolly motioned to offer MidAmerican $2000 for the property and in the case of a higher offer, to offer $500 than the higher bidder up to a maximum of $5000 purchase price.  Malm seconded the motion.  Roll Call Vote:  Bauer – no, Schmidt-no, Conolly – yes, Malm – yes, Ofert – yes.  Motion carries.  Clerk Peterson will draft an offer and send to MidAmerican.

Council reviewed liquor license application from Dollar General and 4-Way Stop and Shop.  Malm motioned to approve both liquor licenses, Ofert seconded.  Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn around 7:40 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk
James Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES FOR JUNE
GENERAL TOTAL    244,701.46
ROAD USE TAX
TOTAL    15,900.23
LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL    18,619.09
TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL    55.08
DEBT SERVICE
TOTAL    26,310.17
WATER TOTAL    17,967.38
SEWER TOTAL    72,375.73
STORM WATER TOTAL    1,369.22
==========================
TOTAL REVENUE BY
FUND    397,298.36
==========================

5/20/2018 THRU 6/20/2018 CLAIMS REPORT
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS
——————————
SIDNEY STEFFEN  LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION    75.00
JACOB STEFFEN  LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION    75.00
HENRY BURBACH  LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION    75.00
MIAH MANKER  LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION    75.00
ACCO  POOL MAINTENANCE    489.05
AHLERS & COONEY, PC  BONDING ATTORNEY    41.50
AMAZON  POLICE SUPPLIES    141.24
BANKERS TRUST  GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND    62,038.75
BOMGAARS  SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS    3,089.03
BROWNELLS  PD  SUPPLIES    44.59
CASEY’S GENERAL STORE  VEHICLE FUEL    83.44
CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING  SUPPLIES AND
MATERIALS    340.00
CHESTERMAN COMPANY COMM CENTER SUPPLIES    192.00
CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC.  MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING    5,639.80
CONCRETE PRODUCTS  CONCRETE DISC GOLF    862.58
DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT  PAINT SUPPLIES    1,094.35
SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH  WATER TESTING    70.00
EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER  PARKS – FLOWERS    69.90
EPS LAWNWORKS  WEED CONTROL – COMM. CTR./TRAIL    350.00
FELD FIRE  FIRE DEPT. EQUIP.    1,650.41
GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC.  CONCRETE PROJECT    1,019.25
GILL HAULING INC.  GARBAGE TONAGE    1,850.12
GLAZERS  COMMUNITY CENTER SUPPLIES    643.50
GRAFFIX INC.  DISC GOLF SIGNAGE    938.10
MEYER, INC.  MULCH – PARKS    1,126.00
GRAINGER POOL MAINTENANCE    222.00
GRUNDMAN-HICKS, LLC  LIFT STATION ENGINEERING    28,101.80
HAWKINS INC.  WATER CHEMICALS    878.55
HEALY WELDING BOLTS    250.00
HEIMAN FIRE EQUIPMENT  FIRE EQUIPMENT    1,682.85
HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA    600.00
I & S GROUP  LIFT STATION ENGINEERING    2,180.07
IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC.  WORKERS COMP PREMIUM    3,737.00
IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES  EDUCATIONS/DUES    1,100.00
IRS  FED/FICA TAX    6,469.58
MOVILLE J & J MOTOR  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    17.00
JACK’S UNIFORMS  POLICE EQUIPMENT    2,022.25
JAMES FISHER MILEAGE    17.44
L & L DISTRIBUTION  COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES    378.95
LGS GROUP  EQUIPMENT    373.99
LIFEGUARD STORE  POOL SUPPLIES    557.85
LOWE’S  WINDOW BLINDS – CITY HALL    314.65
LUMBER PROS  PARKS MAINTENANCE    113.44
MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES  W/W TESTING    368.00
MARTIN’S FLAG  FLAGS    2,534.12
MEGAN CROSS POOL SUPPLIES REIMBURSEMENT    162.24
MENARDS SUPPLIES    251.50
METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION  WATER METERS    1,355.61
MID-AMERICAN ENERGY  ELECTRIC    5,089.39
MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC.  COMM. CENTER ALARM    81.75
OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY COPY MACHINE REPAIR    193.30
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS  VEHICLE MAINTENANCE    8.81
PETTY CASH  POOL START-UP MONEY    335.19
ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO.  LEIN SEARCH 212 S. PEARL ST.    125.00
POSTMASTER POSTAGE    183.40
RAY’S ELECTRICAL  A/C FURNACE, CITY HALL    6,155.42
WOODBURY COUNTY REC  ELECTRIC    1,369.80
MOVILLE RECORD  PUBLICATION    693.31
SAM’S CLUB  SUPPLIES    1,497.37
SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC  FD VEHICLE MAINT.    996.71
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  RE; FIRE DEPT 2078201    17,512.99
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK  BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK    1,446.19
SHERWIN WILLIAMS  PAINT SUPPLIES    83.58
SIMMERING-CORY 2ND INSTALLMENT, NEW CODE DRAFT    2,000.00
SIOUXLAND CONCRETE  DISC GOLF COURSE    1,063.25
STATE REVOLVING FUND  LIFT STATION BOND  PRINCIPAL    93,033.68
STAPLES  OFFICE SUPPLIES    908.77
TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX    464.31
STUBBS CONSTRUCTION  REPAIRS    1,033.33
SUNNYBROOK  FLOWER POT SUPPLIES    393.71
UNITED BANK OF IOWA  RUT BOND PAYMENT    4,633.75
THE UPS STORE 4018  SHIPPING SAMPLES    83.68
UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC.  TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE    3,672.54
VERIZON WIRELESS  WIRELESS PHONES    261.16
VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION  INSPECTION SERVICES    1,676.99
WAL-MART  BAR AND POOL SUPPLIES    44.57
WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC  WEBSITE    240.00
WEX BANK  FUEL    2,898.12
WIATEL  JODI COMPUTER    1,738.68
WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL  FIRE DEPT. FUEL    380.73
=============
TOTAL    187,396.45
TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE    187,396.45
PAYROLL CHECKS    22,947.68
**** PAID TOTAL *****    210,344.13
**** SCHED. TOTAL *****    97,736.91
=============
***** REPORT TOTAL *****    308,081.04
=============

5/20/2018 THRU 6/20/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY
FUND / FUND NAME    TOTAL
001 GENERAL    74,531.52
110 ROAD USE TAX    4,390.63
200 DEBT SERVICE    85,631.68
600 WATER    37,979.76
610 SEWER    105,547.45

