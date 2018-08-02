Moville City Council Minutes/Revenues/Claims — July 18, 2018

Moville City Council

July 18, 2018

Mayor James Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 p.m. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Mike Ofert, Paul Malm, and Nate Bauer are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. The council reviewed the minutes from last meeting; Malm motioned to approve them; Ofert seconded. Ayes, motion carries. The council reviewed the claims list and Bauer motioned to approve it, seconded by Conolly. The council reviewed the May Treasurer’s report. Conolly motioned to approve it, seconded by Schmidt. Ayes, all motions approved and accepted.

Mayor Fisher presented information regarding the fence permit from Kelly Case for 39 N. 3rd Street. Conolly motioned to approve this fence, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Council also reviewed the fence permit from Moville Family Dentistry at 214 Main. Bauer motioned to approve this permit, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Guests include Chad Thompson, Pat Smith, Chief Jereme Muller, Kent Baker, Jeff Crick, Chris Howrey, Jason Bush, Scott Gernhart, and Amanda Goodenow. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Muller presented a Police Department update for the month of June. The new PD vehicle has been picked up and is having the new equipment installed now.

Pat Smith gave a Public Works update. Amanda Goodenow with I&S Group gave final update on the new lift station project. It is complete and we have received final request for payment. Goodenow presented from Grundman-Hicks: Change order #2 for $1156.58, Change order #3 for -$1200, Pay request #7 for $17,058.75 and Final Pay request for $32,938.58, and “Notice of Acceptability of Work”. Bauer motioned to approve these payments, Conolly seconded. Ayes, motion carries.

Jeff Crick and Chris Howrey from Woodbury Central School discussed the details of the Memorandum of Understanding being drawn up between the City and School regarding proposed Meredith Lane that will run through near where their buses currently park and fuel. They want to ensure that the needs of the bus parking area and drivers are met including fuel tank location, lighting, gravel and grading after the City installs Meredith Lane. Thompson will work out these details in the MOI that is presented to the school for approval.

Engineer Scott Gernhart updated the council regarding the Meredith Lane project. He is currently working with the owners of the trailer court at S. 5th Street to secure easement for storm sewer and sewer in the area.

The council discussed 212 S. Pearl Street. Jason Bush has requested a hearing with the Inspector in response to the Official Notice he received regarding the property. At this hearing, the Inspector will review and give his determination if the property is or is not a nuisance violation. Hearing is scheduled for Saturday July 21st at 6pm at Bush’s request. Bush let the council know that he is having an auction at the property Saturday July 21st at noon to sell items from within the house.

Inspector Christensen was not present to give updates on the June 15th deadlines for nuisances at 211 Jones, 308 N. 2nd, and 523 Main. The City has been addressing many other nuisances and mowing violations in town by sending letters and/or going to mow properties. Council did not discuss or take action on zoning changes.

Council discussed the safety in front of 16 S. 1st Street – Motorville. Children riding their bikes or walking in this area veer near or into traffic along Highway 140 due to business parking in the right-of-way and lack of sidewalk. Property owners told the council last year that they had plans to install a sidewalk in 2017. Attorney Thompson sent a letter requiring the installation of a sidewalk by July 28 or the City will install one and assess the cost to the property owner.

Attorney Thompson introduced proposed Chapter 58 of City Code addressing abandoned/vacant buildings. He asked council to review and give suggestions on any changes. If passed, this ordinance could require owners of abandoned or vacant buildings to register the property with the City, pay a Registration fee, and have an annual property inspection. Will review and add to future agenda.

Mayor Fisher updated the council regarding the MidAmerican property at South Third and Frontage. The possibility of future development and value was discussed. Conolly motioned to offer MidAmerican $2000 for the property and in the case of a higher offer, to offer $500 than the higher bidder up to a maximum of $5000 purchase price. Malm seconded the motion. Roll Call Vote: Bauer – no, Schmidt-no, Conolly – yes, Malm – yes, Ofert – yes. Motion carries. Clerk Peterson will draft an offer and send to MidAmerican.

Council reviewed liquor license application from Dollar General and 4-Way Stop and Shop. Malm motioned to approve both liquor licenses, Ofert seconded. Ayes, motion carries.

With no further business, Bauer motioned to adjourn around 7:40 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries – meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

James Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES FOR JUNE

GENERAL TOTAL 244,701.46

ROAD USE TAX

TOTAL 15,900.23

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX TOTAL 18,619.09

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING TOTAL 55.08

DEBT SERVICE

TOTAL 26,310.17

WATER TOTAL 17,967.38

SEWER TOTAL 72,375.73

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,369.22

==========================

TOTAL REVENUE BY

FUND 397,298.36

==========================

5/20/2018 THRU 6/20/2018 CLAIMS REPORT

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE CLAIMS

——————————

SIDNEY STEFFEN LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION 75.00

JACOB STEFFEN LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION 75.00

HENRY BURBACH LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION 75.00

MIAH MANKER LIFEGUARD RECERTIFICATION 75.00

ACCO POOL MAINTENANCE 489.05

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 41.50

AMAZON POLICE SUPPLIES 141.24

BANKERS TRUST GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND 62,038.75

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 3,089.03

BROWNELLS PD SUPPLIES 44.59

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE VEHICLE FUEL 83.44

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND

MATERIALS 340.00

CHESTERMAN COMPANY COMM CENTER SUPPLIES 192.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE INC. MONTHLY GARBAGE HAULING 5,639.80

CONCRETE PRODUCTS CONCRETE DISC GOLF 862.58

DIAMOND VOGEL PAINT PAINT SUPPLIES 1,094.35

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WATER TESTING 70.00

EARL MAY NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER PARKS – FLOWERS 69.90

EPS LAWNWORKS WEED CONTROL – COMM. CTR./TRAIL 350.00

FELD FIRE FIRE DEPT. EQUIP. 1,650.41

GCC ALLIANCE CONCRETE CO., INC. CONCRETE PROJECT 1,019.25

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 1,850.12

GLAZERS COMMUNITY CENTER SUPPLIES 643.50

GRAFFIX INC. DISC GOLF SIGNAGE 938.10

MEYER, INC. MULCH – PARKS 1,126.00

GRAINGER POOL MAINTENANCE 222.00

GRUNDMAN-HICKS, LLC LIFT STATION ENGINEERING 28,101.80

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 878.55

HEALY WELDING BOLTS 250.00

HEIMAN FIRE EQUIPMENT FIRE EQUIPMENT 1,682.85

HSA – MIKE WEAVER HSA 600.00

I & S GROUP LIFT STATION ENGINEERING 2,180.07

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSOC. WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 3,737.00

IOWA LEAGUE OF CITIES EDUCATIONS/DUES 1,100.00

IRS FED/FICA TAX 6,469.58

MOVILLE J & J MOTOR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 17.00

JACK’S UNIFORMS POLICE EQUIPMENT 2,022.25

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 17.44

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM. CENTER SUPPLIES 378.95

LGS GROUP EQUIPMENT 373.99

LIFEGUARD STORE POOL SUPPLIES 557.85

LOWE’S WINDOW BLINDS – CITY HALL 314.65

LUMBER PROS PARKS MAINTENANCE 113.44

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES W/W TESTING 368.00

MARTIN’S FLAG FLAGS 2,534.12

MEGAN CROSS POOL SUPPLIES REIMBURSEMENT 162.24

MENARDS SUPPLIES 251.50

METERING & TECHNOLOGY SOLUTION WATER METERS 1,355.61

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 5,089.39

MIDWEST ALARM COMPANY, INC. COMM. CENTER ALARM 81.75

OFFICE SYSTEMS COMPANY COPY MACHINE REPAIR 193.30

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 8.81

PETTY CASH POOL START-UP MONEY 335.19

ENGLESON ABSTRACT CO. LEIN SEARCH 212 S. PEARL ST. 125.00

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 183.40

RAY’S ELECTRICAL A/C FURNACE, CITY HALL 6,155.42

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,369.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 693.31

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,497.37

SANDRY FIRE SUPPLY LLC FD VEHICLE MAINT. 996.71

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK RE; FIRE DEPT 2078201 17,512.99

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK BOND INTEREST – FIRE TRUCK 1,446.19

SHERWIN WILLIAMS PAINT SUPPLIES 83.58

SIMMERING-CORY 2ND INSTALLMENT, NEW CODE DRAFT 2,000.00

SIOUXLAND CONCRETE DISC GOLF COURSE 1,063.25

STATE REVOLVING FUND LIFT STATION BOND PRINCIPAL 93,033.68

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 908.77

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE PAYROLL TAX – FIX 464.31

STUBBS CONSTRUCTION REPAIRS 1,033.33

SUNNYBROOK FLOWER POT SUPPLIES 393.71

UNITED BANK OF IOWA RUT BOND PAYMENT 4,633.75

THE UPS STORE 4018 SHIPPING SAMPLES 83.68

UTILITY SERVICE CO. INC. TOWER MAINTENANCE FEE 3,672.54

VERIZON WIRELESS WIRELESS PHONES 261.16

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 1,676.99

WAL-MART BAR AND POOL SUPPLIES 44.57

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WEX BANK FUEL 2,898.12

WIATEL JODI COMPUTER 1,738.68

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL FIRE DEPT. FUEL 380.73

=============

TOTAL 187,396.45

TOTAL ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 187,396.45

PAYROLL CHECKS 22,947.68

**** PAID TOTAL ***** 210,344.13

**** SCHED. TOTAL ***** 97,736.91

=============

***** REPORT TOTAL ***** 308,081.04

=============

5/20/2018 THRU 6/20/2018 CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY

FUND / FUND NAME TOTAL

001 GENERAL 74,531.52

110 ROAD USE TAX 4,390.63

200 DEBT SERVICE 85,631.68

600 WATER 37,979.76

610 SEWER 105,547.45

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 2, 2018