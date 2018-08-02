Probate — Matthew A. Uhl
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE ESTATE OF
MATTHEW A. UHL, Deceased
Probate No. ESPR0 55145
Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor And Notice To Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Matthew A. Uhl, Deceased, who died on or about July 9, 2018.
You are hereby notified that on July 17, 2018, the last will and testament of Matthew A. Uhl, deceased, bearing the date of July 12, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sheryl L. Uhl was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated July 18, 2018.
Sheryl L. Uhl
Executor of estate
316 Cedar St.
Sloan, IA 51055
James R. Westergaard, #5953
Attorney for Executor
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.
P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.
Mapleton, IA 51034
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 26, 2018
and Thursday, August 2, 2018