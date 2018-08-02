Probate — Matthew A. Uhl

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE ESTATE OF

MATTHEW A. UHL, Deceased

Probate No. ESPR0 55145

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Matthew A. Uhl, Deceased, who died on or about July 9, 2018.

You are hereby notified that on July 17, 2018, the last will and testament of Matthew A. Uhl, deceased, bearing the date of July 12, 2012, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sheryl L. Uhl was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated July 18, 2018.

Sheryl L. Uhl

Executor of estate

316 Cedar St.

Sloan, IA 51055

James R. Westergaard, #5953

Attorney for Executor

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 26, 2018

and Thursday, August 2, 2018