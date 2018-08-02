Probate — Phyllis E. Brauninger

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHYLLIS E. BRAUNINGER, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR0 55149

Notice of Proof of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Phyllis E. Brauninger, Deceased, who died on or about June 18, 2018.

You are hereby notified that on July 18, 2018, the last will and testament of Phyllis E. Brauninger, deceased, bearing the date of December 22, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on July 18, 2018.

Robert G. Brauninger, Proponent

James R. Westergaard, #5953

Attorney for Estate

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 26, 2018

and Thursday, August 2, 2018.