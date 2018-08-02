Probate — Phyllis E. Brauninger
Public Notice
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF THE STATE OF IOWA
IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PHYLLIS E. BRAUNINGER, Deceased
CASE NO. ESPR0 55149
Notice of Proof of Will Without Administration
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Phyllis E. Brauninger, Deceased, who died on or about June 18, 2018.
You are hereby notified that on July 18, 2018, the last will and testament of Phyllis E. Brauninger, deceased, bearing the date of December 22, 2006, was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Dated on July 18, 2018.
Robert G. Brauninger, Proponent
James R. Westergaard, #5953
Attorney for Estate
P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.
Mapleton, IA 51034
Published in The Record
Thursday, July 26, 2018
and Thursday, August 2, 2018.