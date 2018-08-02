Probate — Verlyn Wayne Schmidt

Public Notice

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF THE STATE OF IOWA

IN AND FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VERLYN WAYNE SCHMIDT, Deceased.

CASE NO. ESPR055139

Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, And Notice To Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Verlyn Wayne Schmidt, Deceased, who died on or about July 6, 2018:

You are hereby notified that on July 10, 2018, the last will and testament of Verlyn Wayne Schmidt, deceased, bearing date of March 16, 2010*, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Sherry A. Beaver was appointed executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated July 10, 2018

Date of second publication:

August 2, 2018

Sherry A. Beaver

Executor of the Estate

2231 Hancock Ave.

Moville, IA 51039

Patrick J. Phipps, #AT0006243

Attorney for the Executor

P.O. Box 442

Moville, IA 51039

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, July 26, 2018

and Thursday, August 2, 2018