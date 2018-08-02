Trust Notice — Phyllis E. Brauninger Revocable Trust

Legal Notice

TRUST NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

Phyllis E. Brauninger Revocable Trust

Dated 01/11/2000

To all persons regarding Phyllis E. Brauninger, deceased, who died on or about June 18, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Robert G. Brauninger and Valley Bank & Trustare the trustees of the Phyllis E. Brauninger Revocable Trust Dated January 11, 2000.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identieies are reasonable ascertainable. Any suite not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on July 18, 2018.

Phyllis E. Brauninger

Revocable Trust

Dated 01/11/2000

Robert G. Brauninger

3876 160th St.

Correctionville, Iowa 51016

Valley Bank & Trust

401 Main St.

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

James R. Westergaard, #5953

Attorney for Trustee

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.

P.O. Box 198, 515 Main St.

Mapleton, IA 51034

Published in The Record Thursday, July 26, 2018

and Thursday, August 2, 2018