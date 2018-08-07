Elizabeth “Liz” Eickholt, age 93, of Correction-ville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at the Mercy Medical Center of Sioux City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Anthon, Iowa. Monsignor Mark Duchaine officiated, with Committal Services following in the Mount Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Anthon, Iowa.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.

Mrs. Elizabeth “Liz” Eickholt, the daughter of Linfred and Edith (Staley) Ahart, was born on August 30, 1924 in Buck Grove, Iowa.

On February 12, 1945, Liz was united into marriage to Roland J. Eickholt in Sioux City, Iowa. She lived in the Anthon and Correctionville areas all of her married life.

She was a long-time member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society and a member of the Correctionville Chamber of Commerce. She also served on the Correctionville library board.

She will be fondly remembered for her chicken & noodles, cinnamon rolls, cookies and pies.

Liz is survived by her seven sons: Ron (Sherri) of Santa Maria, CA; Paul (Laura) of New Market, AL; Jim (Jan) of Battle Creek, IA; Leonard of Cherokee, IA; Jon of Story City, IA; Harlan (Penny) of Watertown, SD; and Colin (Brenda) of Correctionville, IA; daughters Kathy Evans of Sioux City, IA; Mary (Joe) Wiltgen of South Sioux City, NE; Laura Comer of Cherokee, IA; Maureen Haroldson of Royal, IA; and Roberta Wattleworth of Urbandale, IA; 37 grandchildren, 94 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Linfred and Edith Ahart; her husband, Roland Eickholt; and one brother and one sister.