Eva “Lucille” Fisher, 90, of Anthon, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville, Iowa.

A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa. Pastor Karen Handke officiated, with

Committal Services following in the Oak Hill Cemetery of Anthon.

The Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home of Anthon, Iowa is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Eva “Lucille” Fisher, the daughter of David and Mable (Clausen) Banta, was born on May 10, 1928. She married Robert “Bob” Junior Fisher on July 14, 1947 in LeMars, Iowa.

Lucille and Robert were blessed with five children: Reta, Karen, Jodi, Bob and Shirley.

Lucille served the public since she was a teenager working in many businesses in Anthon, Iowa.

Lucille and her husband Bob purchased a restaurant in Akron, Iowa and later managed a restaurant in Onawa, Iowa. She also donated her time as a Girl Scout Troop leader.

Lucille and Bob ran the DX Station in Anthon from 1957-1966. She was a food manager at K-Mart for 6 years, and a meal site manager for 11 years.

Lucille served as a City Clerk and sat as a Council member of the City of Anthon. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1947 and was President for 12 years as well as Chairman of the board of the Community Center.

Lucille was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting and coloring with colored pencils.

Her best times were spent playing cards with her lady friends around Anthon and spending time with family and friends, whether it was in person or just visiting on the phone.

Lucille always had time for picking up her best friend Lorraine Bottjen and taking a ride to Correctionville Drive Inn for something to eat or just ice cream treats — not to mention Lucille’s and Lorraine’s visits to one of the local Casinos.

Lucille loved people and they loved her. She touched you in many different ways. Her sharp mind and her quick wit would leave you with a tear in your eye and a smile on your face.

Lucille had a hard time saying no to anyone. She was always willing to help anyway she could and enjoyed doing it. It is a true honor to call Lucille Mom, Grandma, and Friend.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Karen Hansel of South Sioux City, NE; Jodi (Chuck) French of Lawton, IA; and Bob (Kim) Fisher of Sioux City, IA; 11 grandchildren: Rob (Joann) Gotto, Shelly (Eric) Polkinghorn, Robyn (Lee) Hirst, Kris Hansel, Duane French, Stacey (Daniel) Hair, Rachel (Dusty) Bracy, Stephanie Thorpe, Brett (Amber) Fisher, Chad (Alissa) Anderson, Jake (Becky) Anderson; 20 great-grandchildren: Corey (Kayla) Gotto, Nathan (Jennie) Gotto, Tyler (Katie) Polkinghorn, Nikki (Sam) Rumohr, Heidi and Kelsey Polkinghorn, Allyson Hirst. Taron, Taylon and Trista Flemister; Lydia, Eva and Jada Bracy; Marshall Hair, Camden Fisher; Max, Kael, Nina, Wilsie and Cassie Anderson; 5 great-great grandchildren: Callum, Haven and Nash Gotto, Zurie and Khloe Flemister; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Bob” Junior Fisher; her daughters, Reta Gotto Yockey and Shirley Jane Fisher (in infancy); a brother, Vic Banta; and a grandson, Brent Hansel.