Linda Mahlberg

Linda Carol Corbin Jans Mahlberg passed away at her home with her husband Jeff by her side on August 3, 2018.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:45 p.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Linda’s residence (1599 Ida Avenue, Moville, IA).

Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel in Sioux City is in charge of arrangements.

Linda was born May 7, 1948 to Charles and Carol (Bleasdell) Corbin in Kingsley, Iowa.

She attended school and graduated in 1966 from Woodbury Central High School. She was president of her senior class.

Linda loved working with numbers. She attended college for 2 years in Webster City. She studied business administration. She had a life-long career working in accounting offices. She just retired this past January.

On June 2, 1968, Linda was united in marriage to Stephen Jans. They made their home on a farm in Le Mars, Iowa. They remained married until April 26, 1981, whenStephen was killed in an auto accident.

Linda was united in marriage to Jeff Mahlberg on May 8, 1982. They have made their home in Moville, Iowa since.

Linda loved music, especially the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead. She and Jeff enjoyed going to concerts.

She enjoyed all things from nature, animals, especially turtles, flowers and birds, especially bluebirds. She enjoyed the night sky.

She always had a smile and was kind to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Steve, her parents, her brother Roger and her sister Mary Pratt.

She is survived by Jeff, her husband of 36 years; her sister-in-law, Jodi Corbin; and her fur baby, Maya May; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Fare thee well, Linda.