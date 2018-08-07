Linda Revis

Linda Lee Revis, age 70, of Fremont, Nebraska, died on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Linda was born July 25, 1947 in Kingsley, Iowa, at Mrs. Murphy’s, to Charlton and Sylvia (Dragoo) Richards of Pierson, Iowa. She was raised in the area and graduated from Kingsley-Pierson High School in 1965.

On April 8, 1967, Linda married Roger Revis. After their marriage, the couple lived in Spencer, Iowa; Filley, Nebraska; and finally Fremont, Nebraska.

Linda was the secretary at the Arlington Community Church, then the Coordinator for the John C. Fremont Days for 18 years before becoming the Sarpy County Director of Tourism. She retried in October 2017.

Linda was involved in many things including the National T.T.T. Society and Nebraska Tourism Council. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Her greatest love was her family and grandchildren’s activities.

Survivors include three daughters: Brenda Ringer of Council Bluffs, IA; Marsha (Kristopher) Johnson of Fremont, NE; and Amy Morrison of Britton, SD; five grandchildren: Cameron Ringer, Alec Cooley, Alicia Ringer, Myia Johnson and Kallie Johnson; a sister, Elaine Todd of Kingsley, IA; sister-in-laws Karen Richards of Charles City, IA and Audrey (Dr. Michael) Peery of Michie, TN; and brother-in-laws Dennis Revis of Winterset, IA and Rodney (Jackie) Revis of Spencer, IA.

Linda was preceded by her husband Roger in 2013, as well as her parents and a brother, Larry Richards.