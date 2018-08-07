Robert “Bob” Neustrom

Robert “Bob” C. Neustrom, 68, of Moville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at a hospital in Omaha.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 4 at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, followed by a Masonic service.

Robert Charles Neustrom was born on June 23, 1950, the son of Robert M. and Shirley (Thomas) Neustrom, in Sioux City. He grew up in the Moville area, graduating from Woodbury Central High School in 1969.

Following graduation from high school, Bob attended meat cutting school at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.

In 1970, Bob joined the National Guard, where he served for six years.

In addition to the other jobs he held, he worked at Armour Meat Packing and co-owned and operated a trucking business with his father in the late 1970s.

In 1974, Bob began working with Woodbury County Secondary Road Division, where he was responsible for repair and maintenance of secondary roads in Woodbury County for 38 years. Bob worked this job until his retirement in 2012.

On March 25, 1998, Bob and his wife, Jan, eloped in a private wedding ceremony held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Upon this union, Bob took on two of his favorite roles in life — father and grandfather.

Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Sioux City, where he obtained the level of Scottish Rite in the 32nd degree.

Bob enjoyed a number of hobbies and interests over the years.

In his youth, he enjoyed playing football, and in later years he enjoyed watching it — whether it was his grandson playing or with his family enjoying a nice Iowa vs. Nebraska rivalry game.

He also took much pleasure in racing motocross, snow skiing and fishing. Fishing was a passion of Bob’s that he passed down to his grandchildren one by one.

Survivors include his wife, Janice of Moville; two daughters, Michelle (Dr. Stephen Brown) of Omaha, and Sheila (Rick) Volk of Elkhorn, Nebraska; and five grandchildren: Camille Brown, Alec Brown, Olivia Volk, Ava Volk and Lillian Volk, all whom Bob adored and cherished.

Bob is also survived by four brothers: Terry Neustrom and Tim (Laura) Neustrom, both of Sioux City; Kelly Neustrom of Moville; and Kirk Neustrom of Iowa City, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Emmy Neustrom of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom; his parents-in-law, Loren and Eloise Herbold; and a sister-in-law, Judy Herbold.