City of Lawton — Notice of Public Hearing — 2018 Bike & Walking Trail Project

City of Lawton

• NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

THE CITY OF LAWTON HEREBY GIVES NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING to be held at 5:30 o’clock pm. on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, regarding the Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Engineer’s Cost Estimate for the CITY OF LAWTON 2018 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT for said City. The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers, 101 East Maple Street, Lawton, Iowa.

Proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated costs for the construction of CITY OF LAWTON 2018 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT are on file with the City Clerk.

The extent of the WORK involved consists generally of .75 miles of Portland Cement Concrete with width 8 to 16 feet and depth of 4 – 6 inches pursuant to project specifications:

The Bid will be for the furnishing of all labor, materials, use of contractor’s equipment and all else necessary for the 2018 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT.

The WORK under the CONTRACT for the project shall commence on or before the date specified in a written “NOTICE TO PROCEED” and shall be substantially completed on or before June 1, 2019, subject to changes in the contract times as provided for in the contract documents and granted by the City of Lawton.

Written objections may be filed with the City Clerk prior to 5:30 pm on September 5, 2018 or mailed to City Clerk, Post Office Box 275, Lawton Iowa 51030 in time to arrive prior to the scheduled hearing.. Persons wishing to be heard orally regarding the plans, specifications, and form of contract may appear in person at the time and place of the hearing as set out above.

Published by order by the City of Lawton.

By /s/ Dale Erickson

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Carla Eidenshink

City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 9, 2018