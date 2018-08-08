Lawton City Council Minutes & Claims/Revenues — August 1, 2018

Lawton City Council Meeting

August 1, 2018 — 5:30 p.m.

The Lawton City Council met in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on August 1, 2018, at Lawton City Hall. Mayor Pro Tem Otto called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by Baltushis, Heiss, Otto, and Saunders. Terry Johnson entered the meeting at 5:35pm. Also in attendance: City Clerk Carla Eidenshink, City Attorney Glenn Metcalf, Public Works Director Justin Dunnington, Blake Stubbs, Deputy Charles Hertz, Howard Smith, Jerry Steffen, Chris Ameen, Graeme Corbett, and Diane Niewohner.

It was moved by Heiss, second by Saunders, to approve the agenda as posted. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Public Forum: Diane Niewohner at 401 Ash St. was present to discuss the Council consider putting curbs on the street near her home to help reduce the amount of ice buildup during freeze/melt times of the year. The Council will look over the area to see if there is anything they can do. Graeme Corbett was present to inform the Council that a lighting issue with a neighbor to his property has been resolved.

Sheriff’s report – Officer Hertz was present to discuss the Sheriff’s report for July. The Sheriff’s office patrolled Lawton 44 hours and 26 minutes in July and responded to 3 calls for service.

Fire Report – There were 2 calls last month. Training for the month was emergency vehicle operations. Also, our department does not due fire inspections so citizens will need to contact their insurance carrier to see who would do them when they are required.

Clerk’s Report – Pet tag sales went very well this year, a survey has went out with the utility bills, Council was encouraged to have citizens fill these out in order to help the Council set the right direction for our town. Street Finance Report will be ready for the September meeting, work comp audit has been completed, and work will begin on the annual financial report. Building is up for the fire station and it should be completed soon. Concrete work on the alley will be done in September. Building permits were approved for a deck at the Presbyterian Church parsonage and a utility shed for Christian Berghiem.

FAMILY Group received a grant for the community garden made payable to the City, they will submit the bills for items purchased and be reimbursed by the City with these grant funds. A citizen requested renting the picnic tables from Tara Way Park. It was the consensus of the Council that they can do so provided they check with City Hall first in case the shelter has been rented for that day and any damages to the picnic tables will be charged to the renter.

Mayors Report – None

Public Works Report– Oak Street storm sewer project is complete and has been seeded, Maple Street storm sewer project is progressing, storm sewer grate at Main and Pine Street has been repaired.

Attorney Report –The motion to dismiss on the lawsuit has been filed but we have no ruling yet.

Minutes — On a motion by Heiss, second by Saunders, minutes of the July, 2018 regular meeting were approved. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Consent Agenda – Motion by Saunders, second by Heiss, to approve the consent agenda including bills paid and to be paid, financials, utility billing reconciliations, and checking account reconciliations. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Maintenance Assistant – After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Heiss, to approve hiring James Joy at $17.50 per hour with $250 per month health insurance benefit and $50 per month cell phone reimbursement with a review in 90 days. Motion carried, all voting aye.

PLC Upgrade – After discussion it was moved by Otto, second by Saunders, to go ahead with the Stateline proposal to upgrade the PLC for $12,746. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Reskinning Fire Station – After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Johnson, to approve a $40,000 bid from Brian Mesz to reskin the fire station, including doors, openers, roof, trim. Motion carried on a 4-1 vote.

Mowing Ballfields – After discussion it was the consensus of the Council that we will supply labor to help with the mowing of the ballfields. No agreement will be needed at this time.

Parking – RESOLUTION 2018-13.

RESOLUTION TO ALLOW NO PARKING ON EITHER SIDE

OF CEDAR STREET BETWEEN BIRCH STREET AND HIGHWAY 20.

After discussion it was moved by Saunders, second by Baltushis, to present Resolution 2018-13. Motion carried on a roll call vote with all present voting aye. Justin was instructed to get two signs for each side of the street and install them.

Trail – After discussion on specifications, contract documents, cost estimates, and planned completion date, Heiss introduced

RESOLUTION 2018-14.

RESOLUTION SETTING THE DATE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE 2018 BIKE AND WALKING TRAIL PROJECT, PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS,

FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATED COST, DIRECTING PUBLICATION OF NOTICE AND TAKING OF BIDS.

Baltushis seconded the motion. The matter passed on a roll call vote with all members voting aye.

It was moved by Saunders, second by Otto, to adjourn at 6:50pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Matt Otto, Mayor Pro-Tem

Carla Eidenshink, City Clerk

LAWTON CLAIMS & REVENUE REPORT — JULY, 2018

A & B BUSINESS, INC. PRINTER INK, INDEX CARDS $45.11

ACCO UNLIMITED CORPORATION CHLORINATING SOLUTION $1,343.68

AMERICAN UNDERGROUND STORM WATER PIPE & GRATE $3,546.08

BOMGAARS ANGLE GRINDER & DISK $71.28

MRB ENTERPRISES FIX OPENER PULLEY @ STATION $136.25

BROWN SUPPLY CO. CURB STOP, INSERTS, PIPE – APEX $1,427.00

CITY OF LAWTON FIRE DEPT. WATER $43.32

DALE ERICKSON JUNE MILEAGE 106MI @ .545 $82.50

EFTPS FED/FICA TAXES $2,693.13

HAKA, LLC F250, GRAVELY, TOOLCAT FUEL $412.02

HEALY WELDING GENERATOR MUFFLER HANGER $67.95

IA DEPT NATURAL RESOURCES WATER SUPPLY ANNUAL FEE $110.95

IA COMMUNITY ASSURANCE POOL ADDTL PREM FOR FIRE STATION $85.70

IOWA ONE CALL ONE CALL LOCATES $9.10

IOWA RURAL WATER ASSN VISION INS $11.20

IPERS REGULAR IPERS $1,455.79

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

JUSTIN DUNNINGTON PR ADVANCE $590.00

KILLER B’S BBQ, LLC FOOD FOR COMP PLAN MEETING $200.00

L.P. GILL, INC. 1ST QTR. LANDFILL FEE $4,322.08

MAGUIRE IRON, INC. CLEAN TOWER & INSPECT $1,905.50

MANGOLD ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING WASTEWATER TESTING $99.00

MENARDS – SIOUX CITY ROCK FOR ALLEYS $54.78

METCALF & BEARDSHEAR LAW OFFICE PENDING LAWSUIT $1,244.70

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY COMPANY UTILITIES $2,812.09

MIDWEST BREATHING AIR LLC ANNUAL AIR TEST $699.92

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT COMPANY FIX DECK ON GRAVELY $796.87

SIOUX MUFFLER, INC. GENERATOR EXHAUST PIPE $52.00

THE RECORD MAY MINUTES, CCR, NOTICES $1,114.83

TREASURER STATE OF IOWA SALES TAX $2,477.00

WELLMARK HEALTH INSURANCE $356.17

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASS’N TELEPHONE/INTERNET $403.36

WIGMAN COMPANY WATER PLANT – FIX PIPE $23.56

WINSUPPLY BACKFLOW PREVENTER $284.06

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID $29,566.98

TOTAL CLAIMS PAID BY FUND:

GENERAL $10,925.85,

FIRE $1,050.28,

ROAD USE TAX $1,370.93,

WATER $10,794.00,

SEWER $5,425.92

REVENUES BY FUND:

GENERAL $10,927.51,

FIRE $20,631.32,

ROAD USE TAX $8,659.40,

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX $10,347.38,

TAX INCREMENT FINANCING $15.64,

WATER $16,445.56,

SEWER $5,230.68

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 9, 2018