Moville City Council Minutes — August 1, 2018

Moville City Council

August 1, 2018

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 6:00 pm. Roll Call: Bruce Schmidt, Tom Conolly, Nate Bauer, Paul Malm, and Mike Ofert are present. Malm motioned to approve the agenda, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries. Malm motioned to approve minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Bauer. Ayes, motion carries. No permits to review.

Guests include Police Chief Jereme Muller, Officer Edgar Rodriguez, Fire Chief Jerry Sailer, Chad Thompson, Guts Goodknight and guest, Jim Nixon and Shane Semmler. The council reviewed the Utility Billing Trial Balance for July 1st and Bauer motioned to approve, seconded by Ofert. Ayes, motion carries.

During open forum, Guts Goodknight and Jim Nixon discussed the plans for a sidewalk in front of Motorville at 18 S. 1st Street. They have questions about where exactly the proposed sidewalk will go and who will pour it? Because the sidewalk abuts a State Highway, Mayor Fisher will schedule a meeting with the DOT official to review the sidewalk permit and will invite the Nixon’s once the meeting is scheduled.

Goodknight requests that if the City does install the sidewalk and assess the cost to them, that they be allowed to pay the assessment over a period of time as opposed to all at once. They request the Library sign moved so that people don’t go to Motorville thinking it’s a library. They also request that the Clerk call them specifically whenever anything pertaining to them is on an agenda for discussion.

During open forum, Shane Semmler questioned the motives behind the City’s decision to purchase a stump grinder when a local contractor could be used instead. He had questions about how decisions are made regarding hiring tree trimming and removal contractors and let the council know he would be interested in providing these services for the City in the future.

Fire Chief Jerry Sailer presented a Moville Fire Department update for the month. He has been working to gather more information regarding a possible incentive. Bauer requested numbers on how this could impact future budgets. The department is considering replacement of their 2001 Rescue Truck with a 2018 model. He is working with the Ambulance Squad and grant opportunities for additional funding. He announced the Fire Department’s Open House on Saturday September 15th from 4pm – 7pm. The public is welcome.

Chief Jereme Muller presented the council with the Moville Police Department update for the month. He reviewed the City’s curfew and the curfew policy of Woodbury County. Muller let the council know that City of Sergeant Bluff bought our previousPolice Explorer and the equipment in it and so we will need to amend the budget for that revenue and the expense of purchase of replacement equipment.

Clerk Peterson reviewed progress at 212 S. Pearl Street. On July 21st, an appeal hearing on the Nuisance Abatement was held at 212 S. Pearl attended by Inspector Christensen, Mayor Fisher, Jason Bush and Mike Ofert. Bush let Christensen know that he had not remediated any of the nuisance issues and requested that the group not enter the house. Christensen submitted a report to the council that reviewed the appeal hearing. According to City Code, the inspectors Appeal Report needs to include a time frame in which the nuisance must be abated so Clerk Peterson will direct Christensen to include this detail in a follow-up report and submit it to Bush and City Council.

Attorney Thompson presented the bids from United Bank of Iowa and Security National Bank for the 2018 Streets Projects Bonds. Malm motioned to approve the 15-year option bid by United Bank of Iowa, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Per the initial agreement, Security National Bank will have the option to match the rate and term if they wish to secure up to half of the loan. Thompson will notify both banks and update the council.

The council reviewed the proposed Chapter 58 of City Code addressing Abandoned/Vacant Buildings. No changes suggested so Thompson will prepare the Ordinance for first reading at the next meeting.

Mayor Fisher let the council know that last year the City contributed towards dust control done by the Fair. Bauer motioned not to contribute for this year, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries.

Attorney Thompson will be absent at the next meeting scheduled for August 15th. Council decided to move the meeting back a week to August 22nd so Thompson can attend. Mayor Fisher let the council know that the Woodbury County Library staff has asked to have window shades replaced in their building. Council agrees with the maintenance, Fisher will let library staff know. Attorney Thompson let the council know that we haven’t received a response from William Brooks regarding the letter we sent him 3 months ago regarding education repayment. Thompson will draft and send a follow-up letter.

With no further business Bauer motioned to adjourn at around 7:30 pm and Conolly seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 9, 2018