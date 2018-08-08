Trust Notice — Roger W. Hunter and Mary Ann Hunter Trust Agreement
Trust Notice
IN THE MATTER OF
THE TRUST:
ROGER W. HUNTER AND
MARY ANN HUNTER
TRUST AGREEMENT
DATED FEBRUARY 8, 2002
To all persons regarding MARY ANN HUNTER, deceased, who died on or about February 12, 2018. You are hereby notified that Brenda Ann Hunter is the trustee of the Roger W. Hunter and Mary Ann Hunter Trust, dated on February 8, 2002.
Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.
Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.
Dated on April 6, 2018
Brenda Ann Hunter
719 Hornick Ave.
Sioux City, Iowa 51109
Name and address of Trustee
Dale B. Smith
Attorney for Trustee
423 Evans St.
PO Box AC
Sloan, Iowa 51055
Date of second publication:
August 16, 2018
Published in The Record
Thursday, August 9, 2018
& Thursday, August 16, 2018