Trust Notice — Roger W. Hunter and Mary Ann Hunter Trust Agreement

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF

THE TRUST:

ROGER W. HUNTER AND

MARY ANN HUNTER

TRUST AGREEMENT

DATED FEBRUARY 8, 2002

To all persons regarding MARY ANN HUNTER, deceased, who died on or about February 12, 2018. You are hereby notified that Brenda Ann Hunter is the trustee of the Roger W. Hunter and Mary Ann Hunter Trust, dated on February 8, 2002.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on April 6, 2018

Brenda Ann Hunter

719 Hornick Ave.

Sioux City, Iowa 51109

Name and address of Trustee

Dale B. Smith

Attorney for Trustee

423 Evans St.

PO Box AC

Sloan, Iowa 51055

Date of second publication:

August 16, 2018

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 9, 2018

& Thursday, August 16, 2018