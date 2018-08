Lawton-Bronson School Board — July 2018 Bills

Lawton-Bronson Community School

JULY 2018 BOARD BILLS

OPERATING FUND

ACE ENGINES AND PART DIST. mower parts 100.58

ADA SPORTS, BADMINTON & TENNIS PE Equipment 514.60

AHLERS LAW FIRM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 56.00

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMM. SCHOOL BUSINESS MANAGER SUPPORT 93.86

BARNES & NOBLE BOOKSELLER 12 books 135.00

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY LIFT RENTAL 681.00

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 401.77

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 349.12

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, INC. bus injectors 3,835.94

DAKTRONICS Shot clock lights 1,945.00

ED M. FELD EQUIPMENT COMPANY INC. FIRE ALARM INSPECTION 2,043.20

EDUCATIONAL DESIGN LLC Math Daily 3 69.00

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SYSTEMS PSF FEES 662.50

ERICKSON, DALE REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL Special Ed Billing 1,875.34

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT English Books 1,801.92

INSTRUCTURE, INC. Canvas Subscription 2,419.62

IOWA PUPIL TRANSPORTATION ASSOCIATION Iowa Pupil Transportation Dues 220.00

IOWA SCHOOL BUILDINGS & GROUND ISBGA CONFERENCE 150.00

IOWA TESTING PROGRAM IOWA ASSESSMENTS 1,928.19

IXL LEARNING IXL Math and ELA 3,719.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. SHEET MUSIC 26.99

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JMC COMPUTER SERVICE INC. SOFTWARE INTEGRATION 200.00

KYTE LEARNING Kyte Subscription 3,000.00

LAB-AIDS Curriculum Material 163.31

LAKESHORE LEARNING Fluency and Comprehension

Activities 1,275.48

McGRAW-HILL SCHOOL EDUCATION HOLDINGS, LLC Reading Mastery special ed class 571.01

MIDAMERICAN UTILITIES 12,360.08

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHING 78.31

MUSIC IS ELEMENTARY Elementary Music Supplies 49.85

MUSICIAN’S FRIEND Elementary Music Supplies 73.95

MYSTERY SCIENCE INC. MEMBERSHIP 499.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NORTHWEST AEA 12 HEALTH FOLDERS 1,739.11

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS 81.00

PAYSCHOOLS PAYSCHOOLS – ONLINE PAYMENTS 620.00

PEARSON EDUCATION Science Materials 10,324.55

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. Tires 2,536.00

PRIOR, CHARLES REIMBURSE DOT PHYSICAL 45.00

QUILL CORPORATION

BINDERS FOR LOOSE LEAF TEXT BOOKS 509.78

BRONSON OFFICE SUPPLIES

REALLY GOOD STUFF, INC.

Resource Folder 307.50

Classroom Supplies

RENAISSANCE LEARNING, INC. Accelerated Reader renewal 2,450.25

ROBERTSON IMPLEMENT CO. GRAVELY HITCH 165.10

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENT 173.65

SCHOLASTIC CLASSROOM MAGAZINES Magazines 877.47

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA Annual Conference 265.00

SCHOOL HEALTH CORPORATION Nursing Supplies 1,097.64

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC.

spelling workbooks 2,504.93

Classroom supplies

TEACHER RECORD BOOKS

Classroom Podium

SCHWEITZBERGER, MICHELLE MEDICAL REIMBURSEMENT 238.53

SEAT SACK, INC. Seat Sack 58.66

SGT. BLUFF-LUTON COMM SCHOOL SPECIAL ED FINAL BILLING 5,098.50

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SPECIAL ED FINAL BILLING 30,096.60

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL Ad Choir Position 493.03

SUPPLYWORKS SANDING SCREEN 282.15

TEACHER CREATED RESOURCES Border Strips 49.95

TFH SPECIAL NEEDS TOYS Supplies Special Ed 40.00

TIERNEY BROTHERS INC. Smart Learning Suite 1,463.10

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC MEDICAID BILLING 537.43

US BANK Procurement Training, hotel, gas, 1 meal 11,612.58

Hotel for IASBO boot camp

Meals for WLC

air filters

InFocus JTouch INF6505E

phonics posters

workbooks

Plaid Phonics / Handwriting books

classroom items

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE phone/internet 905.15

WESTWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOL SPECIAL ED FINAL BILLING 37,705.80

WOODBURY CENTRAL COMM. SCHOOL SPECIAL ED FINAL BILLING 13,272.64

ZANER-BLOSER EDUC PUBLISHERS handwriting wkbks 1,055.98

Fund Total: 154,537.35

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

ONCORE NUTRITION PROGRAM/MEAL PLANNING 1,500.00

US BANK LODGING 122.08

Fund Total: 1,622.08

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ALL AMERICAN SPORTS CORP HELMET RECERTIFICATION, RECONDITIONING 4,236.15

NEW HELMETS

BAIRD, ANGIE REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

BUCKSTEAD, JERRY OFFICIAL 115.00

CNOS SPORTS MEDICINE SERVICES 2,750.00

DUNKELBERGER, LORNA REIMBURSEMENT 27.74

HAKA LLC CONCESSION SUPPLIES 21.95

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS BASEBALLS 159.00

HENNINGS, DILLON GATE WORKER 25.00

IOWA CHEERLEADING COACHES ASSN MEMBERSHIP 45.00

IOWA FFA ASSOCIATION LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE REGISTRATIONS 4,930.00

KRONAIZL, KIRK OFFICIAL 105.00

LUFT, KEVIN OFFICIAL 105.00

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 210.00

MCGREGOR, KEVIN OFFICIAL 105.00

RADER, JACOB GATE WORKER 100.00

RAYNOR, MIKE OFFICIAL 105.00

STEELE, JIM OFFICIAL 105.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS CONCESSION SUPPLIES 49.20

UHL, JASON OFFICIAL 115.00

US BANK LODGING, SUPPLIES, MEALS, PRINTING 1,624.07

VALLEY ATHLETICS UNIFORMS 2,980.60

WESTERN VALLEY CONFERENCE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT GATES 1,859.00

WHAL, JOHN OFFICIAL 105.00

Fund Total: 19,977.71

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

BOOK SYSTEMS ATTRUIM – LIBRARY SOFTWARE 595.00

FRONTLINE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, LLC LEAVE-SUB CALLING SOFTWARE 3,543.30

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED INC. ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE 18-19 7,800.00

Fund Total: 11,938.30

MANAGEMENT FUND

EGR INSURANCE, INC. CYBER LIABILITY 1,464.50

Fund Total: 1,464.50

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

SHARK TAIL AQUATICS SWIMMING 160.00

Fund Total: 160.00

PRESCHOOL

MARTIN BROS. Preschool Snacks 42.25

Fund Total: 42.25

FITNESS CENTER FUND

CITY OF LAWTON WATER/SEWER 33.00

PER MAR SECURITY SERVICES SECURITY MONITORING 8/1/18-10/31/18 84.42

Fund Total: 117.42

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

GUARANTEE ROOFING, SIDING, AND INSULATION CO. ROOF WORK 33,161.00

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Spectrum Cloud32

cart 49,186.00

Veeam Backup Essentials

renewal

HP Probook

HP Chromebook

STATELINE-ELECTRIC INSTALL LED FIXTURES 14,521.81

INSTALL EMERGENCY BALLASTS

Fund Total: 96,868.81

