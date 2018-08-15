Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — June 25, 2018

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 100 Tara Way,

Lawton, Iowa

Monday, June 25, 2018

7:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Tentative Agenda

A. Call to Order

B. Roll call

C. Welcome Visitors and Guests

D. Public Forum

E. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Holtz moved to approve agenda. Amick seconded. All in favor

F. Insurance Policy Presentation

G. Audit Report Presentation

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

H. Communications

1. Board Member Update

I. Reports

1. Superintendent’s Report

2. Secondary Principal’s Report

3. Elementary Principal’s Report

4. Board Bill Auditor’s Report

J. Consent Agenda

1. Approve minutes of previous meeting

2. Approve bills payable

3. Approve budget summaries

K. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of choir teacher

Reinke moved to approve Emily Jensen as choir teacher. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of para professional

Holtz moved to approve the resignation of Katelyn Stilwell and Jesse Persons. Woolridge seconded. All in favor..

3. Approve head high school football coach

Reinke moved to approve Jamey Lloyd as head football coach. Holtz seconded all in favor.

4. Approve assistant football coaches

Amick moved to approve Ernest Latimer and Mathew Wright as assistant football coaches. Woolridge seconded.

5. Approve volunteer assistant coach

Reinke moved to approve Joe Melton as assistant football coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

6. Approve junior high football coach

Woolridge moved to approve Jesse Pedersen as junior high football coach. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

7. Approve high school volleyball coach

Reinke moved to approve Jeremiah Pottebaum as volleyball coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

8. Approve high school assistant volleyball coach

Holtz moved to approve Rachel Barrett as assistant coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

9. Approve junior high head volleyball coach

Woolridge moved to approve Micaela Borer as head volleyball coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

10. Approve junior high assistant volleyball coach

Reinke moved to approve Kami Busch as assistant volleyball coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

11. Approve cross country co-head coaches

Holtz moved to approve Jason Carlson and Erin Benson as co-head coaches. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

12. Approve speech head coach

Reinke moved to approve Beth Bellinghausen as head speech coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

13. Approve football and basketball cheer sponsor

Holtz moved to approve Carrie Rice as cheer sponsor. Reinke seconded. All in favor.

14. Approve dance head coach

Reinke moved to approve Nikki Rydell as head dance coach. Holtz seconded. All in favor.

15. Approve head wrestling coach

Woolridge moved to approve Matt Thomas as head wrestling coach. Amick seconded. All in favor.

16. Approve bus driver contract

Holtz moved to approve Dale Erickson as bus driver. Reinke seconded.

L. New Business

1. Approve property and liability insurance for 2018-2019

Reinke moved to approve property and liability insurance policy. Amick seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve break-fix policy for 2018-2019

Holtz moved to approve break-fix policy. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

3. First reading of proposed board policy

4. Approve transfer to flexibility account

Holtz moved to approve transfer of $100,000 to the flexibility account. Woolridge seconded. All in favor.

5. Approve lunch prices

Reinke moved to approve increasing cost of adult lunch 10 cents and maintaining other costs. Amick seconded.

6. Approve 2018-2019 student handbook

Holtz moved to approve student handbook. Woolridge seconded. Holtz, Reinke, Woolridge and Amick yea. Scott nay. Motion passed 4-1.

7. Approve purchase of skid loader and pickup

Woolridge moved to approve the purchase of skid loader and pickup. Amick seconded. All in favor.

M. Adjourn

Rick Scott

Board President

Ryan Anderson

Board Secretary

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 16, 2018