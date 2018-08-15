Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — July 24, 2018

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

July 24, 2018 — Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in the Boardroom on July 24, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are aye unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the July 24, 2018 agenda with removing the 10:00 am appointment with ISG Architect. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the minutes of the July 17, 2018 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Loutsch, to approve the original bid roof membrane or Option 2 of the reinforced membrane with no additional cost to the County and with a similar or better warranty. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve a 5 year TIF extension of West Development 1st Addition Urban Renewal Area in Remsen. Motion Carried.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Meis, to approve Abrasive Acres #2 Addition in Section 26 of America Township. Motion Carried.

Brett Niehus of rural Le Mars and Rick Wright of rural Merrill were present to discuss and to proceed with a discussion in order for the County to adopt an ordinance for legalizing UTV’s in Plymouth County. The Board of Supervisors set August 7th at 10:30 a.m. for a continued discussion.

Motion by Loutsch, seconded by Horton, to approve a permit to Frontier Communications in Section 35/36 of Elgin on Nature Ave. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:38 a.m.

Stacey Feldman,

Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 16, 2018