Trust Notice — Bethene C. Petersen

Trust Notice



IN THE MATTER

OF THE TRUST:

BETHENE C. PETERSEN

REVOCABLE TRUST

To all persons regarding Bethene C. Petersen, deceased, who died on or about July 2, 2018. You are hereby notified that Jeff Petersen is the trustee of the Bethene C. Petersen Revocable Trust, dated on July 17, 2017.

Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below Via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on August 10, 2018

Bethene C. Petersen

Revocable Trust

Jeff Petersen

250 Terrtam St.

Moville, IA 51039

Name and address of Trustee

Jay P. Phipps, #AT0008864

Attorney for Trustee

240 Main St., P.O. Box 442

Moville, IA 51039

Address

Date of second publication:

August 23, 2018

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 16, 2018

& Thursday, August 23, 2018