Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — July 13, 2018

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

CLAIMS APPROVED BY THE

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

FOR THE WEEK ENDING 7/13/18

DLT SOLUTIONS INC. EQUIPMENT 4,089.40

ABM PARKING SERVICES *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 296.00

ACCESS SYSTEMS LEASING MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 156.65

ACCURATE REPORTING TRANSCRIPTS 116.50

ACE ENGINE & PARTS DIST. PARTS 41.98

ADVANCED CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 87,303.83

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 364.67

ALL TELEPHONE COMMUNICATIONS BUILDINGS 100.00

AMY KLOCKE*** SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 90.00

AMY LUTGEN TRANSCRIPTS 3.00

ARTHUR GALLAGHER RISK MANAGEMENT LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR 15,123.00

ASSOCIATES FOR PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES MHI ATTONERY FEES 400.00

AT&T MOBILITY TELEPHONE EXPENSE 57.83

ATIRACREDIT MASTERCARD OFFICE SUPPLIES 83.94

AUCA SIOUX CITY MC LOCKBOX SANITARY & DISPOSAL SERV. 92.52

AVERY BROS. SIGN CO. BUILDINGS 484.00

AXON ENTERPRISE INC. *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 37,824.96

B & B CLEANING SPECIALIST CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,450.00

BEKINS FIRE & SAFETY SERVICES *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 299.65

BERNIES LAWN & GARDEN CTR *MINOR EQUIPMENT/HAND TOOL 957.90

BETH ANN HODGEN BUILDINGS 360.00

BOB BARKER CO HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 176.15

BOMGAARS *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,848.75

BRENT JENSEN*** MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 32.09

BRIGGS CORP. (OM-NE) BUILDINGS 265.84

BROOKE SUPPLIES HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 4,085.00

C W SUTER & SON INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 831.00

C.A.P. RECYCLING GRANULAR 29,468.85

CALHOUN BURNS AND ASSOCIATES INC. OUTSIDE ENGINEERING 14,308.80

CALHOUN COMMUNICATIONS INC. *COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT 12,737.95

CANDELARIO A JIMENEZ*** WORK COMPENSATION TTD 255.07

CANON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC. *LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 343.83

CARDIS MFG. CO. *BUILDINGS 1,840.00

CARF INTERNATIONAL STATIONARY/FORMS/OFF. SUP. 995.00

CARROLL CONSTRUCTION SUPPLY BUILDINGS 54.45

CATALYST IT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 1,260.00

CBM FOOD SERVICE *FOOD 29,757.21

CENTRAL IA DISTRIBUTING SUNDRY 147.00

CENTURY BUSINESS PRODUCTS INC. *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 123.67

CENTURYLINK *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 2,170.56

CERTIFIED AUTO INC. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 843.08

CHESTERMAN CO. SUPPLIES 63.00

CLERK OF DIST COURT (SC-IA) ATTORNEY FEES – JUVENILE 10.00

CLIA LABORATORY PROGRAM PROFESSIONAL SERVICE 150.00

CORRECTIONVILLE BLDG. CENTER *BUILDINGS 203.00

CORRECTIONVILLE, CITY OF WATER/GARBAGE 7.00

COUNSEL (COLUMBUS, OHIO) MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 175.03

CRAFT AUTO BODY INC. LIABILITY/PROPERTY INSUR. 8,085.10

CRAIG SHEVER FENCE 280.00

CRAIG STEIG*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 8.72

CRISTI G. BAUERLY TRANSCRIPTS 20.00

CULLIGAN WATER CONDITIONING BUILDINGS 29.50

CWD CASH WAY DISTRIBUTION FOOD 65.88

DAKOTA CNTY SHERIFF (DC-NE) NOTICES/SUBPOENAS 18.58

DARRELL D. OBAN*** SAFETY 42.79

DAYS DOOR CO. BUILDING 220.00

DELAYNE FOLSOM*** SAFETY 210.00

DELTA DENTAL PLAN OF IOWA DENTAL INSURANCE 7,489.87

DENNIS D. BUTLER*** MILEAGE & OTHER TRAVEL EX. 32.70

DISASTER & EMERGENCY SERVICES TAX ALLOCATIONS 5,113.40

DIXON CONSTR. CO. *BOX CULVERTS 66,774.61

DONALD F ARMSTRONG*** FOOD 49.65

EAKES OFFICE SOLUTIONS *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 235.84

ECI SYSTEMS EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 375.00

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SOFTWARE INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 937.90

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING CO. (DM) *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 1,174.70

FARRENS LAW FIRM, PLLC MHI ATTONERY FEES 222.00

FASHION FLOORS INC. OF BUILDINGS 25.00

FEDEX POSTAGE & MAILING 8.15

FIBERCOMM *TELEPHONE EXPENSE 1,952.70

FINISH LINE FUELS LLC *GAS/OILS 3,144.62

FORT DODGE ASPHALT CO. *ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 51,584.18

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS SHOP TELEPHONE 67.70

G R LINDBLADE TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 1,500.00

GCR TIRE CENTER *EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 1,147.90

GEO-COMM CORPORATION INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 10,855.00

GILL HAULING INC. *WATER/GARBAGE 210.00

GIS WORKSHOP SIGNS 900.00

GRAFFIX INC. TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 977.10

GRAHAM TIRE CO. (SC) *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 1,062.70

HEALY WELDING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 9,152.09

HEARTLAND PAPER CO *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 1,755.69

HEIDMAN LAW FIRM, P.L.L.C. ATTORNEY FEES 8,907.00

HOMETOWN ANIMAL HOSPITAL *K-9 DOG COSTS 251.94

HY-VEE FOOD STORES (HAMILTON) MEAL EXPENSES 100.00

INLAND TRUCK PARTS CO. *PARTS 3,184.77

INNOVATIVE BENEFIT CONSULTANTS INC. *MEDICAL FEES 11,037.81

IOWA DEPT. OF NATURAL (DS-IA) PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 25.00

IOWA MUNICIPALITIES WORKERS WORK. COMP. INSUR. PREM. 21,024.00

ISAC DENTAL INSURANCE DENTAL INSURANCE 4,603.93

ISAC IOWA STATE ASSN OF *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 595.00

JACK A. FAITH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 30,713.33

JACKS UNIFORMS & EQUIPMENT *WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 2,634.50

JACOBS ELECTRIC BUILDINGS 424.08

JAMES GRELL*** SAFETY 210.00

JAMES MARTIN*** SAFETY 60.21

JAMES VAUGHN*** SAFETY 8.91

JASON BYERS*** SAFETY 59.60

JASON ELLIOTT*** MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 240.00

JASON GANN MHI ATTONERY FEES 198.00

JEO CONSULTING GROUP INC. BUILDINGS 7,935.75

JERRY D. BOGGS*** SAFETY 51.36

JIM HAWK TRUCK TRAILERS PARTS 174.73

JOHN DEERE FINANCIAL *FILTERS 98.50

JOHN F. FORCH*** SAFETY 166.00

JOHN LAWSON *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 157.31

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY HVAC SYSTEMS 87.36

JOY AUTO SUPPLY INC. EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 4.58

JUDICIAL DIALOG SYSTEMS COMPUTER SOFTWARE 11,899.49

KARPUK, THEODORE ATTORNEY FEES-JUVENILE 204.00

KIESLER POLICE SUPPLY & AMMUNITION ARMS/AMMUNITION 8,029.57

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET CO. *MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 35,766.00

L G EVERIST INC. ASPHALT CON 8 INCH 542.35

L-TRON CORP RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 1,787.10

LEEDS PHARMACY WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 115.00

LISA M. WILSON CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 350.00

LP GILL, INC. CONTR./OTHER GOV. & ORGAN. 51,593.64

LUKE NIXA SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 90.00

MADISON NATL LIFE INS. (M-WI)*** LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS 646.45

MAIL SERVICES LLC *TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 3,050.28

MAILHOUSE *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 3,142.90

MARCIA L. MAHON TRANSCRIPTS 37.50

MARK J. PETIT*** SAFETY 210.00

MARK NAHRA*** SCHOOLS & FEES 170.00

MARX DISTRIBUTION INC. *DUST PALLIATIVE 4,318.00

MATHESON-LINWELD HEALTH SERVICES ASSISTANCE 31.20

MELISSA THOMAS*** EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 221.27

MENARDS *BUILDING 158.03

MERCY BUSINESS HEALTH SERVICES *MEDICAL FEES 568.00

MICHAEL JARABEK*** SAFETY 196.51

MID AMERICAN ENERGY (D-IA) *ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 36,693.52

MID STEP SERVICES (STONE) *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 200.00

MIDWEST CARD AND ID SOLUTIONS DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 1,000.00

MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE GPS TRACKING 1,800.00

MIKE MALLOY*** SAFETY 210.00

MOORE EQUIPMENT CO.

PARTS 1,438.09

MURPHY TRACTOR

*FILTERS 1,289.25

NEW PERSPECTIVES INC. COMMUNITY SUPPORT

PROGRAM 10,627.27

NEW SIOUX CITY IRON CO. BOLTS 48.76

NORTHEAST NEBR PUBLIC POWER DIST. ELECTRIC LIGHT & POWER 369.00

NORTHERN SAFETY TECH MOTOR VEHICLE 426.20

NORTHWEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 3,573.54

NOVELTY MACHINE & SUPPLY CO. HVAC SYSTEMS 791.13

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS

FILTERS 219.92

ODEN ENTERPRISES

*BRIDGES 45,978.24

OFFICE ELEMENTS *OFFICE SUPPLIES 906.71

OFFICE SYSTEMS CO. *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,103.16

OIL EXPRESS, INC. OIL 92.00

ONE OFFICE SOLUTION *OFFICE SUPPLIES 7,413.12

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 20,000.00

ORA ORTHOPEDICS WORKERS COMP. MEDICAL 463.00

PALS CENTER COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 764.25

PATHOLOGY MEDICAL SERV. OF SIOUXLAND *MEDICAL FEES 6,019.13

PATTY ERICKSON PUTTMANN*** *TELEPHONE EXPENSES 244.44

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY INTERPRETING & TECH. SER. 165.00

PETE MCDERMOTT*** SAFETY 210.00

PETERSEN OIL CO. *GAS/OILS 13,974.49

PHYSICIANS CLAIMS COMPANY MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 240.00

PINNACLE PERFORMANCE LLC TIRES & TUBES 30.00

PLAINS AREA MHC *COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 11,844.17

POWELL BROADCASTING CO INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 250.00

PRECISION DYNAMICS CORP PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 371.66

PRIDE GROUP COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 20,000.00

PROGRESSIVE BUSINESS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 299.00

PURCHASE POWER POSTAGE & MAILING 707.77

RACOM CORP. (MARSHALLTOWN) RADIO & RELATED EQUIPMENT 31.76

RECORD PRINTING & COPY CTR LLC OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,783.89

ROAD MACHINERY & SUPPLIES BATTERIES 238.00

ROCKMOUNT RESEARCH AND ALLOYS INC. PARTS 643.77

S & S IMPLEMENT PARTS 134.24

SAPP BROS. PETROLEUM INC. *GAS/OILS 987.60

SCHNEIDER CORPORATION *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 5,400.00

SCHUMACHER ELEVATOR *MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS 2,801.04

SEAT TREASURER DUES/MEMBERSHIPS 150.00

SECRETARY OF STATE *HOUSEHOLD & INST. SUPPLIES 60.00

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK (CRD-CARD) *SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 13,744.90

SEDGWICK BRENNAN ABSTRACT CO. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 100.00

SELECT PARTS, INC. PARTS 449.96

SERVICE MASTERS OF SOOLAND BUILDING 670.00

SHANE MCDERMOTT*** SAFETY 26.46

SHESLER HALL *COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM 16,231.07

SINGING HILLS AUTO SPA MOTOR VEHICLE EXPENSE 352.00

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL *OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 4,814.69

SIOUX CITY JOURNAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICIAL PUBL. & LEGALS 47.50

SIOUX CITY MUSEUM & HISTORICAL TYPING, PRINTING & BINDING 2,500.00

SIOUX CITY TREAS. (447) *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 94,999.57

SIOUX SALES CO. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 43.95

SOOLAND BOBCAT EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 7,800.00

SPIRAL COMMUNICATIONS SHOP TELEPHONE 71.99

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN (BOX 78004) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 1,108.13

STATE OF IOWA DIV. OF LABOR *PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 445.00

STEFFEN *PARTS 925.34

STREICHERS POLICE EQUIP. WEARING/SAFETY APPAREL 4,333.58

SUPERIOR VISION MEDICAL FEES 2,500.34

SWANSON ELECTRIC BUILDINGS 2,071.00

THOMAS CARR EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE 2,000.00

THOMPSON INFORMATION SERVICES SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 795.00

TIMOTHY MCCORMICK*** SAFETY 2.48

TITAN MACHINERY (KINGSLEY) PARTS 262.00

TRANSOURCE PARTS 103.67

TROY TADLOCK*** K-9 DOG COSTS 235.39

TYLER MOGENSEN*** MOTOR VEHICLE EQUIPMENT 240.00

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 10,962.00

U.S. BANK (STL-MO) *OFFICE SUPPLIES 8,635.89

U.S. BANK EQUIPMENT FINANCE LEASE/PURCHASE AGREEMENT 121.14

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE (SC-IA) POSTAGE & MAILING 200.00

USPCA REGION 21 SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION 100.00

VAKULSKAS LAW FIRM, PC *MHI ATTONERY FEES 180.00

VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY *CHEMICALS & GASES-HERBICIDE 2,588.40

VANGUARD APPRAISALS INC. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 12,625.00

VEESTRA & KIMM INC. *BUILDINGS 2,466.88

VINCENT DVORAK*** MEAL EXPENSES 8.66

VSP VISION SERVICE PLAN MEDICAL FEES 779.30

WALL OF FAME OFFICE SUPPLIES 291.90

WELLMARK BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD MEDICAL FEES 99,484.83

WESTERN DISPOSAL INC. CONTRACTED GARBAGE 394.98

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE TELEPHONE EXPENSE 387.16

WILLIAM CADWALLDER*** SAFETY 104.01

WILLIGES LLC *EMPLOYEE MILEAGE 1,300.00

WOLTERS KLUWER LAW & BUSINESS MAGAZINES & BOOKS 226.50

WOODBURY CNTY FAIR ASSN PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES 150.00

WOODBURY CNTY SOIL TAX ALLOTMENT 12,000.00

WOODBURY CNTY TREASURER – COPY PAPER *CONTRACTUAL SERVICES 900.00

GRAND TOTAL – 1,156,431.98

* DENOTES OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED

Published in The Record

Thursday, August 16, 2018